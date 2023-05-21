LOOK: The Jeremiah Smith official visit photos at Georgia do not disappoint

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 WR and the No. 2 overall prospect for both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking. ========================================== It has been quite the week for 5-star WR prospect Jeremiah Smith so far.

The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect and No. 2 overall recruit still has a few hours left on his official visit to Georgia. Smith has been committed to Ohio State since last December, but all early indications from his weekend official visit are that the ‘Dawgs have emerged as a serious threat to that pledge. Is the flip possible? Let’s just say a strong seed has been planted here as Smith also plans to take other official visits to Florida, Penn State and multiple trips to Ohio State next month.

To see just what all the fuss is about, check out Smith's junior highlight reel below. Check out the Jeremiah Smith entry from DawgNation's weekend official visit list primer: 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith Hgt./Wgt: 6-3/198

High school (City/State) Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Prospect rankings: Nation’s No. 1 WR/No. 2 overall (247Sports Composite and On3).

The Intel: The nation’s top WR prospect has built a relationship with Raiola over the years. Could the team with the best defense over the past few seasons find a way to sign the nation’s top QB and WR prospects in the same class? It would take a TOUGH flip from Ohio State to do so here with Smith. Smith basically said he was still locked in with Ohio State last week after the Raiola news. That said, the ‘Dawgs are putting all the required effort and time into this one. If something happens down the line here with Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline, then watch out. Smith is quite the talent capable of starting anywhere in college football next year. He is clearly one of the five best WR prospects we’ve seen in the last 10 years. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White. SENTELL’S INTEL (check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)