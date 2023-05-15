BREAKING: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola commits to play for Georgia football

Georgia has seen a former 5-star turn to the transfer portal this spring. The back-to-back national champions also saw one of their 5-star commits decide to flip elsewhere.

5-star QB Dylan Raiola has committed to UGA. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect is pretty ‘Dawg-gone good. That’s the intro. Read on below.

Raiola, the nation’s No. 1 overall QB for the 2024 cycle, has made his college decision. He’s going to be a ‘Dawg. The 5-star QB announced that decision via his social media.

It will likely tilt the scale to the positive side of the ledger for the next several months. Possibly seasons.

We think the news today from Dylan Raiola will clear the ledger on all angst and gloom from the recruiting trail in April.

DawgNation expects this to be a rainmaker-level commitment. That’s the sort that leads to much more good news on the way with other high-level prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

There’s some unique symmetry to the Raiola decision. Georgia was the first school to offer Raiola and now he has decided that he will help lead this year’s class in Athens.

Raiola now becomes the sixth commitment with a 5-star ranking to commit to UGA in the seven seasons that Kirby Smart had led the Georgia program. It marks the third time that the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect has committed to the ‘Dawgs on Smart’s watch.

“Whatever you do, do it from the heart, as something done for the Lord and not for people.”

Raiola told DawgNation a year ago that when he plays the game, he thinks of Jesus Christ as his goalpost. That’s living a life in obedience to Christ’s example and playing for an audience of one.

That’s some of the background material that most might not find in every story that will be written about Raiola today. But it is as central to what he is as anything else that will pop out:

He is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle for the 247Sports Composite.

His father, Dominic, was an All-American center at Nebraska. His football legacy is that of consistency and loyalty. Raiola went on to play for just one team across his 14 NFL seasons. He started in the trenches for 203 of his 219 career games.

This is a football family. Raiola’s vocation allowed his Dylan access to NFL quarterbacks at the early stages of his development from former names like to Jon Kinta to current ESPN analyst Dan Orvlosly to a future Super Bowl champion.

That future Super Bowl champion would be former Georgia QB, Matthew Stafford. Stafford is a close family friend. So much so that the family uses the term “Uncle Matthew” and “Godfather” freely to describe the relationship.

Stafford’s former coach at UGA? That just so happens to be Mike Bobo. Bobo is back again coordinating the offensive in his second stint as the UGA play-caller

The notion that Raiola has the nationwide appeal in this class to bring other talented recruits, especially offensive recruits, with him to Georgia. The addition of an offensive talent like Raiola to the already robust Georgia back-to-back national championship development brand now gives Georgia a chance with just about any offensive recruit it seeks for the next two or three cycles. As if the program needed any more octane on the recruiting trail.

Raiola had taken six visits to check out UGA prior to this decision, including a key visit last month.

What was a key piece to this decision? What did Georgia have that other contenders like Nebraska, Oregon and USC did not have? Or maybe what did the ‘Dawgs have more of? That’s likely what was termed as a “gold standard” culture and the chance to develop in practice every day against perhaps the nation’s largest stockpile of elite defensive players (and future NFL Draft picks) on the UGA roster.

Raiola now becomes the highest-rated prospect in the 2024 Georgia class that now has the potential to swing heavily to stack up with offensive recruits. He becomes the 12th commitment in the Bulldog class.

He’s now the second No. 1 QB to commit for the Kirby Smart era in Athens. When Justin Fields chose UGA in the fall of 2017, he was rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, but he eventually fell to No. 2 in that cycle behind Trevor Lawrence.

Fields had previously been committed to Penn State before choosing Georgia. It wasn’t an immediate flip, but a de-commitment that led to a step back from the recruiting process and then eventually a commitment to UGA.

That certainly seems on a parallel track from what Raiola did after he de-committed back in December from Ohio State to then take his time and not rush into finding his new college home.

What is Raiola like? How did he feel about the ‘Dawgs leading up to this process? Check out the DawgNation Conversation with Raiola from back in February.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

The many ties between Dylan Raiola and Georgia football

Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were in it. Dominic is a legend in Lincoln and in Detroit for what he did on Sundays.

USC and the quarterback guru Lincoln Riley were also heavily considered here. His offense is built to spotlight future Heisman winners and NFL first-rounders. The other side of the ball isn’t so glowing for the Trojans, but that part of Riley’s resume cannot be debated.

Then there was Georgia. The ‘Dawgs had a lot of ties here. A whole lot.

They were the first school to offer him. The first one to believe in him. They were the first school he seriously considered attending coming up as a young prospect.

There’s “Uncle Matthew” who has an instant connection with the Raiola family. That would be one of Georgia’s all-time great QBs in Matthew Stafford. The offensive coordinator at Georgia, Mike Bobo, still has it on his resume that he’s developed a 5-star QB in Athens into the No. 1 overall NFL pick.

Dan Orlovsky, another family QB friend from the NFL Lions, now works for ESPN. He shouted out Dylan on a national stage during the 2021 Georgia-Georgia Tech game. He described a connection between the 5-star prospect and the Bulldogs on that broadcast.

There is former Georgia fullback Shaun Chapas. He is the Senior Director of Major Gifts in Development for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Chapas played with Raiola and Stafford in Detroit. He was also a part of that Stafford wedding party.

There is still a heartfelt connection to Chandler LeCroy. The late Georgia staffer was always their point of contact on those trips to Athens. Raiola still has a tribute to LeCroy atop the bio on his Twitter page.

The visits? They are golden. Every time. The Raiola family has used the term “gold standard” to describe what they see in Athens.

“There’s not much more we need to see,” Dominic Raiola said last month. “It is almost like family. We feel like we know them. They know us. They know what we are all about. It is just a matter of that’s why [Georgia] is in it. That’s why they are in it. We went to see them because they are in it. Not because we wanted to go see the diner that they just finished.”

“We didn’t want to go stay at the Spring Hill Suites in Athens again. We went because Georgia is in it and we wanted to go see if our son is going to call this place home. With any place we go now, they are in it. I don’t think we are going off to commit tomorrow but we don’t want to find out a year from now if a place is really the place for us.”

The Mike Bobo piece was big. Dylan needed to see the new offense. The new spices that the restored offensive coordinator will now add to the championship Georgia gumbo.

Yet Raiola was reluctant to call any one piece bigger than the others. There’s the piece with receivers coach Bryan McClendon. The way the backs work under longtime assistant Dell McGee.

There is now an important connection to Georgia offensive analyst Montgomery “Gummy” Van Gorder to pay attention to here.

“I don’t like to say it is just one piece,” his father said last month. “It is just getting together and seeing all the moving parts really. It is not just one moving part, it is all the moving parts. You want to see how ‘BMac” coaches his receivers. How coach McGee coaches the running backs. How Montgomery Van Gorder is now in the new role of Buster Faulkner. We had a great relationship with Buster, but we also have a great relationship with ‘Gummy’”

“Then we also have the tie of Coach Bobo and Matthew Stafford. With him being in his wedding and Dylan being able to access Matthew or ‘Uncle Matthew’ at any time. There’s just a lot of six degrees of separation if you will, and it is a lot of ties bringing us together. But you also want to be there. See it. Touch it. Feel it. Be on campus and just take it all in at this point. You’re not taking it all in just because we want a vacation. You take it all in because, as I said earlier, can you see yourself there?”

“Can you see yourself practicing there? Can you see yourself being in the quarterback room? Walking through these hallways? Being coached by coach [Scott] Sinclair in the weight room. Which is one of the best weight rooms I have ever been in. Can you see yourself doing all of these things?”

The Bulldogs just always delivered. Visit upon visit. They continuously measured up. Athens has always been a place where he could see himself thriving.

“It is awesome to see,” Dominic Raiola said back in March after their last UGA visit. “I will tell you what, the same thing that makes that place great is the same thing they don’t talk about. They don’t talk about how great they are. They practice like they are starving.”

“Every single coach is coaching like he’s starving. Like these aren’t the back-to-back champs. It is fun to see.”

Dylan Raiola: What has he looked like in high school so far?

Raiola was seen as a baseball prospect coming up. He could light up the radar gun. Yet somewhere around his eighth-grade year, he decided that he wanted to be a quarterback.

He spent a key year of development playing QB for former NFL QB Jon Kitna in Texas. It was his best statistical season.

Check out his stat lines up to this point:

-- 2022 (Junior year) - Chandler HS (Phoenix, Ariz): 178 of 278 for 2,435 yards, 64% completion percentage, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; 2 rushing TDs

--2021 (Sophomore year) - Burleson HS (Burleson, Tex.): 228 of 350 for 3,341 yards, 65% completion percentage, 32 TDs, 5 INTs, 9 rushing TDs

The 5-star QB transferred back in February to play for Pinnacle High School for his senior season. That’s the same high school that 5-star TE Duce Robinson played for. He trains with a training group out in California that allows him to meet up and work alongside current NFL guys, including Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s met Kansas City Super Bowl champion Pat Mahomes before and their games are similar. They have worked out together. They have the same traits as passers with the off-platform throw cultivated by developmental years playing baseball. They also have the same wavy hairstyles and have similar builds set up in the pocket.

Look for Raiola to be in town this weekend on another unofficial visit to help recruit 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith on his official visit. The ‘Dawgs are working to flip the nation’s No. 1 WR and No. 2 overall prospect from the Ohio State Buckeyes in this cycle.

Raiola plans to take his official visit to UGA for the first weekend in June. That’s when the ‘Dawgs have already lined up a mega guest list of 5-star talents and key recruiting targets for the 2024 cycle.

