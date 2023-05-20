WATCH: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola organizes throwing session for key Georgia football recruiting targets

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola and the weekend recruiting effort so far in Athens. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Dylan Raiola is in town for an unofficial visit to clock in and go to work continuing to build the 2024 recruiting class in Athens. The ‘Dawgs are hosting their big annual scavenger hunt weekend for both unofficial and official visitors this weekend.

What has evolved over the weekend is Raiola deciding that the ‘Dawgs needed to go pay a visit to nearby 5-star LB target Sammy Brown at Jefferson High School. Let’s call Raiola the frontman of the band. He took the boys on the road for a throwing session at Jefferson High just outside of Athens. That means some early morning throwing work with 5-star official visitor Jeremiah Smith and 5-star junior unofficial visitor Ryan Williams. Raiola, now a public UGA commit, has America’s best to throw to this morning. He also has key WR commits Ny Carr and Sacovie White with him as well for that workout. 3-star Florida TE Colton Heinrich, another official visitor for this weekend, is also reported to be a part of that impromptu workout.

This is something that does not happen on recruiting weekends. Raiola, currently playing the role of 5-star pied piper, is the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for 2024. Smith, currently an Ohio State commit, is the nation’s No. 1 WR prospect for 2024.