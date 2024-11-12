clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: What was it like being on the field in the midst of the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the on-field perspective of what it is like being on the field in the midst of a rare field storm in a Georgia football game.
Jeff Sentell
Tavion Wallace: Why Georgia continues to feel “like a second home” to the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Tavion Wallace. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 LB and the No. 111 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Stephon Shivers: The 3-star Tennessee DL formally announces his Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 49 DL and the No. 485 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
CJ Wiley: The newest Georgia football commit breaks down how the Dawgs …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Elite in-state receiver CJ Wiley makes surprise commitment to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
The Georgia offensive line has become an issue. How did we get here?

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart gives interesting answer on where Georgia has gotten …

Connor Riley
Jake Pope issues statement on viral video of him celebrating …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: UGA OL motivated to ‘attack this week’ as …

Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart ‘absolutely not’ considering a sub for QB Carson Beck

Chip Towers
Leave a Comment