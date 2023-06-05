BREAKING: 5-star LB Sammy Brown commits to Clemson, shuts down his recruitment

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LB target Sammy Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 14 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== 5-star LB Sammy Brown was one of the major targets for Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The same can be said for Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. Score one here for Dabo Swinney and his Tigers. Clemson only had one weekend for official visits in June and got Brown on campus this past weekend. They sealed the deal. Brown tweeted out the word on Monday evening that his recruitment was over and he was going to be a Clemson Tiger.

The 5-star LB ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB in the 2024 cycle. He’s currently rated as the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has never made a “B” in his high school career. He’s the son of a high school football coach and a two-time state wrestling champion. Brown’s athleticism is off the charts for a high school prospect having clocked a 10.69 in the 100 meters at that size. He recently power-cleaned 405 pounds at the end of his junior season. The decision here feels a lot like the Barrett Carter decision of a few years back. Carter, a terrific All-American LB out of North Gwinnett chose the Tigers over UGA, among other schools. Carter was the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 18 overall prospect in the country back in 2021. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.