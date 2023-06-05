Georgia football recruiting: The four big things to know from the first weekend of June official visits

There were a lot of pictures that flowed out over social media this weekend as Georgia hosted 16 official visitors. The ‘Dawgs are only permitted to host 56 official visitors every recruiting cycle.

The information flowing out of the weekend has been about as constant as those images.

Those weekend officials started on Friday afternoon and lasted for 48 hours. It meant they all wrapped up on Sunday afternoon around midday.

This weekend accounted for 29 percent of all the officials that the ‘Dawgs will host for 2024 prospects.

It came about while discussing the featured image above. That image features a trio of anchor commitments in 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 5-star QB Dylan Raiola.

Perhaps the best way to share what was experienced was to share a thought from the family of one of the key official visitors this weekend.

That’s not just special as in being ranked as the nation’s No. 1 class for 2024 either.

I’ve heard a lot already about the weekend officials. Nothing sums it up quite better than that.

“We definitely had a great time together this weekend,” Nora Woodyard said. “This class is absolutely special.”

It is not just what they can do on a field. But more so what they are as people. Those three young men are exactly what their parents prayed for while they raised them.

If one wanted to place the odds on those three names being core members of the Georgia football team in 2026, they better be at even money. Or to start over.

There are all three families in the photo. The Robinsons. The Raiolas. The Woodyards.

He was spotted stepping out of a luxury automobile with Nick Saban for their A-Day this spring.

5-star LB Demarcus Riddick returned to Athens for his official visit this weekend with his family. The Chilton County native did not make it to Athens for G-Day. He committed back in November of last year, but the No. 2 player in Alabama this cycle is a major target for both Alabama and Auburn.

We’ll have deeper stories on a lot of the individual visits to come later this week, but these are the emerging topics to follow for the immediate news cycle here.

The weekend had six commitments for the 2024 class in town. It was a good mix of anchor commitments and key targets.

According to various sources, there are four key storylines out of those 16 officials that we are already hearing went very well for the ‘Dawgs. Or at least have a lot of buzz around them.

Or being able to challenge the all-time record for the highest-rated UGA class. Or for all of college football for that matter.

This was a key visit that seemed to reaffirm things with UGA and his fit in this class for this cycle. That news should be seen as perhaps the key development that came out of this weekend’s officials.

That’s especially true given the chatter and the crystal ball that came out of Sammy Brown’s weekend official visit to Clemson. It sounds like a longstanding battle between Clemson and Georgia has slightly swung in the ACC’s favor.

Brown is a terrific prospect, but the ‘Dawgs have a treasure chest of options at the LB spot in this cycle. That will include 4-star Alabama LB prospect Joseph Phillips out of Booker T. Washington in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was one of those official visitors this weekend. Things have heated up there.

Phillips is a top 10 LB in the class and just made his second trip to UGA in less than a month. He was in town for the annual scavenger hunt back in May. He had the ‘Dawgs in his top five back in May and if he winds up in the class this cycle, then he’s going to make Georgia better.

He would be a great addition to the room. I’ve learned that his official visit over the weekend was at the level where it could eventually lead to a commitment.

The ‘Dawgs signed three of the nation’s top six LBs in the 2023 cycle. We heard about it and then saw CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson flash all spring long. 4-star Troy Bowles, another All-American, just moved in with his Uggs bedsheets last week.

None of those guys are expected to start immediately behind vets like Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey Jr. and Jalon Walker. With all of this and the targets in the 2024 cycle, I can’t imagine the present and future of Glenn Schumann’s behind any better than it already is.

Or that any room in the country compares to what he continues to have cooking in Athens right now.

If the ‘Dawgs do miss on Brown, the class would still be bountiful if the ‘Dawgs can close with 5-star LB Justin Williams, 4-star LB Jamonta Waller or 4-star LB Chris Cole. Cole (June 16) and Williams (June 23) have already set their officials for this month.

If Brown does not take his official visit to UGA this weekend, then that’s a pretty clear tell that the Tigers won that recruiting battle.

DL picture gets some much-needed face time

The defensive line currently rests as the most important position of need for the ‘Dawgs to address in the 2024 cycle. It was already that way given that the careers of at least Warren Brinson, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Tramel Walthour will lead to the NFL after the 2023 season.

That exodus was multiplied when 2022 DL signees Bear Alexander and Shone Washington hit the transfer portal after the 2022 season. Those two were supposed to be key backfills for that veteran rotation in 2024.

Georgia signed two All-Americans in 5-star Jordan “Big Baby” Hall and 4-star Jamaal Jarrett in the 2023 class and those two are already showing great promise after enrolling early.

That still leaves a big need in the 2024 class on the defensive line. Georgia was able to host two of the nation’s top three DLs by anyone’s rankings this weekend in Justin Scott and Williams Nwaneri. Not to mention impressive in-state target Justin Greene.

I’ve learned that all of those visits went quite well. Scott has even been quoted in a few reports as moving UGA into his top group with Miami and Notre Dame.

The Nwaneri visit moved the dial. It had to. The nation’s No. 1 DL and No. 3 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) saw what he needed to see about the UGA culture and elite development.

The big thing there is to wait and see if the visit high sticks here with Nwaneri. Oklahoma and Tennessee continue to loom large there.

Greene was another vital official. The Mountain View standout has an impressive backstory and we’ve been watching him for a while. He’s probably going to continue to take his visits, but the ‘Dawgs have been right at the apex of his recruitment for a good stretch now.

He’s likely still going to take his Auburn, LSU and South Carolina visits, but Greene would be a terrific fit in the 2024 class. The ‘Dawgs simply don’t have a lot of guys on the roster right now that can do what he does. He’d be an immediate fit as a 5-tech in Athens. Those guys are hard for everyone to recruit and sign, including the back-to-back national champions.

Carter Nelson: The tantalizing thought of another tight end in 2023

Georgia could sign Carter Nelson and call him a receiver. I wouldn’t even blink an eye. That’s how talented and uncommon this 2024 prospect out of Nebraska is.

Remember late in the 2023 cycle when Todd Hartley tried to sign a third top-10 TE in Walker Lyons? That’s because he had to serve his Mormon mission and wouldn’t show up until late summer of 2024 at the earliest.

Lyons chose USC, but it looks like the ‘Dawgs are vying to do the same here with Nelson. Nelson is ranked as the Nation’s No. 4 TE (On3 Industry) and the No. 9 TE (247Sports Composite) and I think that is almost diabolically low.

Hartley took his two trips out to Nebraska this spring to see Nelson.

The Bulldogs have commitments from Colton Heinrich and Jaden Reddell at TE for this cycle but would DO BACKFLIPS to accept Nelson’s commitment in this class. Heinrich is a savvy Hartley 3-star find out of Fort Lauderdale and Reddell is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 TE for On3.

That’s a terrific class, but I don’t think Hartley is done there. Not if he can help it.

I’ve seen where the 100-meter time for Nelson has been reported at 11.05 seconds. That might be the least athletic thing this 6-foot-5 athlete can do.

We’re talking about a Brock Bowers-level athlete here and I don’t throw around that manhole cover or a player parallel lightly.

Consider the following about Nelson:

He’s high jumped 7 feet

He cleared 14 feet on the pole vault this spring

Nelson threw for 15 TDs, ran for 14 scores and caught another 11 touchdowns in 2022.

He threw for 663 yards, ran for 761 and hauled in passes for 524 yards as a junior.

The All-American Bowl selection also had 41 tackles and six interceptions

He’s also a high-flyer on the basketball court which led his playing classification in Nebraska in blocked shots.

Bear in mind all those football stats came in 8-man football. He put up all those stats on an 80-yard field.

Nelson has a strong appreciation for Georgia coming into the visit and I’m told this visit also allowed UGA and its TE tradition and program DNA to future distinguish itself from other options to Nelson and his family.

Check out his junior film.

Georgia football recruiting: What’s up with the offensive line right now?

The college football dynasty starter kit that the ‘Dawgs have rolled out here begins and ends in the trenches. We discussed the defensive line further up the page and the other key element of the weekend officials have to do with the offensive line.

Georgia currently has two offensive line commitments for the 2024 class in 3-stars Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver. While the subject of Stacy Searels getting absolute steals in those two is the topic for a future post, the ‘Dawgs did host two 4-star official visitors this weekend.

That’s 4-star OTs Daniel Calhoun and Marques Easley. The best place to start is with the local kid in Walton High’s Calhoun. Calhoun has been a priority target for UGA since he was a rising sophomore. I remember him getting from row seats in the West End Zone stands late in his early sophomore year.

He’s going to take his visits to places like Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas but this is a recruit that the ‘Dawgs have been long poised to win. If someone pulls him out of the state of Georgia, then it will be a feather in the cap for them to do so.

Calhoun has long been one of the top targets for the 2024 class on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” program. The massive 6-foot-6.5, 355-pounder would make a quick transition to guard in Athens as a true bodyguard for Raiola in this class.

As for Easley, there’s an interesting development to report after an official visit that he set up way back in February.

The Illinois native had previously told DawgNation that he wanted to make his college commitment known on October 22. He took to social media on Sunday afternoon to share that he had moved his commitment date up to July 8.

That’s some curious timing there on the heels of his UGA official visit. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder has official visits planned to Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma later this month. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 23 OT and the No. 263 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

I will also share that the best possible close for UGA on the offensive line for the 2024 class would have the names of both Calhoun and Easley on there. That’s my take there.

I’d also place Texas 4-star IOL Casey Poe among the best possible finish in my opinion. But it sounds like Clemson also did a superlative job hosting him this weekend as well. Alabama and Clemson will be both major contenders for Poe down the road here.

