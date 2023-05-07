Sentell’s Intel: The DawgNation Wikipedia entry on all-time great Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep tries to offer a comprehensive yet brisk timeline of the Stetson Bennett IV story up to this point. It goes back. Way back. ========================================== Ad astra por alas porci. That’s still the top line of the Twitter bio for Stetson Bennett IV.

The Latin quote, attributed to author John Steinbeck, means “to the stars on the wings of a pig.” It somehow became even more appropriate after he was drafted last weekend by the Los Angeles Rams. That’s hard to do with this classic under ‘Dawg tale. Stetson Bennett IV is now a Los Angeles Ram. Among the stars of Hollywood. On a former walk-on’s wings.

The wide-angle view of the storybook makes me think of a person we’ve all met in this life. It is an individual that whatever someone has to say in friendly conversation, they always come up with something to top it. Friends call this person a “topper” and it is not meant with ill will. A lot of times I don’t think they are even aware of it. The typical encounter: Someone mentions they saw a famous artist in concert. Front row. The next thing you know somebody offers a story about getting a rare chance to listen to a recording session.

If a bucket list trip to Greece is brought up, someone else brings up a helicopter trip to the top of a glacier in Alaska. Where they met up with an Iditarod dogsled team. The stories aren’t meant to humble anyone. But the timing is off. Before the first story has a chance to settle, here comes someone with a “topper” of their own. The first story never got the chance to be savored. That’s how Bennett’s career comes across to me. He is a “topper” that keeps topping himself. There is a better word for it in athletics: Winner. Bennett’s selection was the latest topper in the ultimate Georgia football story. Just when one thinks his last shining moment was against TCU. Or even at G-Day. The “Mailman” is back again. With another special delivery. As regular as the mail.