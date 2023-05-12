Justin Greene: Prized in-state DL is ready to take his official visits and decide on college choice

LAWRENCEVILLE -- A few trips to Mountain View High School this winter and this spring have sketched out a few realities about Justin Greene.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Justin Greene . He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 DL and the No. 76 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3 has him as the nation’s No. 10 DL and the No. 78 overall recruit.

When someone was down, he came over and picked them up. Threw an arm around them. When there was a rough moment for a young player, he made sure to share a kind word or 12.

There’s something uncommon here. A trace of it was found on the first visit. That was watching him egg his teammates on in the weight room. The second trip was for an on-field winter conditioning period. The way he interacted with his teammates was different.

Those are the things that one will not find on a prospect page with the stars and rankings.

These are things that one would hope to see out of every All-American and every top 100 overall recruit. But it does not happen. Especially the way that Greene does it.

“That’s just Justin man,” Mountain View defensive line coach Mario Lane said. “He’s different. He cares about this team. His teammates. He wants to be more than a great player that came through. He wants to leave something behind.”

Greene, who was already at the 6-foot-4 mark as a freshman, wanted every offer.

But that wasn’t good enough. He realized he wasn’t named All-Gwinnet County or All-State. He also didn’t want to rest on the college attention he was getting that was peaking with ACC interest.

Greene cares about building people up because that’s what he had to do for himself. He was an All-Region player in the hotbed of football that Gwinnett County after his freshman and sophomore seasons.

During a water break at practice, he might find a teammate he had to rip through. His coaches expect to see him max effort on every rep. Even if two teammates still can’t hold him back. Even if bodies start flying.

He takes time to teach the younger guys. To tell them how to get better. To tell them how he got better as a player. He will put up with some rather silly questions from the young guys that don’t know anything about a spring scrimmage.

“I feel like I want everyone to know they can depend on me,” said Greene, while moving his hand above his head. “I’m not just up here because I have a lot of big offers. I feel like we are a better defense if everyone communicates with one another and knows one another and is all on the same page.”

“He just takes the offensive tackle and really just bull drives back him into the backfield,” Poitevint said. “Gets extension and separation off the guy and then makes the tackle and makes the play.”

There is a collection of plays from last fall that showed what he did all that hard work for.

“A lot of the college coaches didn’t know him anymore,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. “He changed his whole body. He went from 210 which was a good frame as a sophomore. But he went from fighting his tail off in the trenches in Gwinnett County football to a whole another level.”

Lane told him he needed to. Then trained him to do so.

He rebuilt his body. To the point that when coaches came through for his junior year, they were like ‘who is that?” after he packed another 40-45 pounds onto his frame.

It wasn’t that he just kept doing that. Greene kept doing it against some very good tackles in Gwinnett County.

These are all reasons why Georgia wants him to fit into the blueprints for its next championship defense. With the defensive line room expected to see four or five names move on to Sundays after this season, he is a vital in-state piece for the ‘Dawgs in 2024.

Georgia defensive line coach Travion Scott has told him as much.

He only had 63 tackles and four sacks a year ago, but that was due to constant double teams on a 5-6 team that lost four of its last five games. Or getting ran away from.

Yet he had a stat that clearly speaks to his ability to fill his gap and then knife into the backfield when he had to.

Greene blocked six kicks last fall as a junior. That’s a stat that’s pretty much unheard of. Even for an All-American and a top-100 overall prospect.

That feat was beefed up by blocking a kick in four straight games.

Check out his junior film below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

How does Justin Greene feel about Georgia?

Greene said this week that he’s likely done with his unofficial visits. He’ll take his officials in June and knock them out. The four schools he’s basically considering are Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn and LSU.

That’s the order he will take his officials in. And that’s basically it. Greene feels now it would only complicate things to invite another school into the mix here.

He’s a player that loves football and enjoys being recruited. He values it, but he doesn’t love getting recruited. His recruitment is not the number one thing for him.

That would be lifting and training and studying. Just about every coach that has tried to recruit him has had some difficulty getting him on the phone. The same goes for the reporters out there, too.

“JG” also carries a 3.6 grade-point average in the classroom. He comes from a military family. The list of plusses here kept stacking up.

“He’s extremely focused and has his priorities together,” his head coach said.

What sticks out about the ‘Dawgs right now?

“I just watched the last NFL Draft and they really develop their defense,” Greene said. “Their front is heavy and loaded right now and honestly I think that I trust them with my development when I’m there for three or four years. I think they can get me to the next level.”

How have the ‘Dawgs convinced him that he is a priority?

“Coach Scott said the only reason he wasn’t on me before was that I was kind of light,” Greene said. “Before I put on this weight. He was watching me earlier this month in practice. He did a little extra scouting on me up close and after he saw me work a little bit at practice he said ‘I’m like that for sure’ and that he needs me.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

What’s next for Justin Greene here?

Greene is happy with where his recruiting is at.

“I’ve got it down to four teams now,” he said. ‘I’m just trying to make the right choice. I can’t really mess up with any of these schools. They are all great schools.”

Georgia line coach Tray Scott told him the first weekend of June was when all the Georgia boys planned to take their officials.

“So I figured that I might as well,” Greene said.

He knows the most about South Carolina here. He’s just been there the most. LSU has the most mystery around their program to him. He’s only been to Baton Rouge once up to this point.

Look for him to make his decision in mid-to-late July. Preferably before school starts up for his senior year.

“I’m not trying to worry about that during the season,” he said. “Coaches hitting me up and stuff. I’m just trying to lock in.”

What will decide it?

“All of them are like close in every category for me,” Greene said. “There’s not like a huge difference between these schools. Maybe just like how many guys they have in their rooms that might decide it. Maybe. But other than that, I think it will just come down to a gut feeling.”

It’s funny. Every one of those schools that comprise his final four has said they are losing a lot of guys after next season. That’s just standard procedure. No school is going to tell a kid that they have room for just one more player in their room in the next recruiting class and he’s the only one they can fit in.”

Most of the schools see him as a “4″ or a “5″ technique. Those players are becoming harder to find in college football, including at the University of Georgia.

He said these schools are still very bunched in. If they were all running a 40-yard dash together, they would be 0.1 seconds within one another.

“Honestly that’s the only reason I haven’t made my decision yet,” Greene said. “They are all so close in my head. There’s really not an obvious choice here yet.”

Justin Greene: How did he transform his body like that?

He looks like a “5″ or a “4i” technique in college. The Bears play a tight front that the coaches at UGA will call their “Mint” front. He plays those two positions in high school for Mountain View.

“To be honest with you, he could play the ‘3′ technique,’ Poitevint said.

Let’s rewind back to January 2022. That was when Greene weighed right at 212 pounds. He was 245 pounds by the time spring practice rolled around.

Changing up one’s day like that is definitely extreme. It takes more than lifting in the morning and then most nights. It takes a lot of discipline at the dinner table, too.

To put that amount of weight on in that amount of time requires a lot of fortitude. He also drank a lot of shakes that basically tasted like chocolate cement.

“He kept a food log of what he would eat,” Poitevint said. “That was more early on what he had to write down. Now he knows his body. He knows the calories he is putting in and all that.”

Greene played at about 245 pounds last year. He’s now stacked another 20 pounds onto his frame since last season.

“I could beat guys with speed, but when it came to stopping the run or beating a double team I didn’t have the power I needed to continually do that,” Greene said. “So I put in the work. I was in the weight room the whole off-season and just eating anything and everything I could to put the weight on.”

That’s what blew the minds of the coaches when they came through this January. There was one coach that gave him a very early offer when he was still 215 pounds that came back this winter and offered him again.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

“Normally a kid would be like ‘Oh you didn’t know you offered me’ and ‘You don’t know who I am’ and all that and dismiss that coach,” Poitevint said. “Not Justin. He’s an even-keel kid. He’d win the lottery and be even keel. He and that coach are still tight. To this day. It was no problem for him.”

“That just goes to show you that Justin got a different thing about him.”

He wasn’t aware that they offered him the previous year. That’s understandable given the transformation here.

To be honest, that’s when Georgia really dialed in on Greene. He wasn’t a candidate to be a ‘Dawg at 212 or even 245 pounds, but he picked up the offer just earlier this year.

The way he looks now is a very different story. The Bears hope to play him at around 260 pounds this fall.

There was a moment this winter at the Under All-American camp. A family member called him out when he was set to compete in the 1-on-1s. The message was loud and clear. He wanted folks to know who he was. He trained for that opportunity.

That was his Dad.

The moment was upon him to show the nation what he could do.

Greene won all those reps. Driving home that sentiment with an exclamation point.

The strength totals are all there. He’s about 345 pounds on the bench press and well over 500 on the squat. He’s also power cleaning north of 300 pounds.

“I don’t have a backstory with football,” Greene said “I didn’t get bullied or anything. Or use that to channel my aggression. I just like playing football. I like being good at it. I want to be better than everyone I play against.”

There is a backstory with the No. 95 he wears.

“I honestly don’t remember why I got the 95,” Greene said. “But I like [NFL All-Pro DE] Myles Garrett. He wears No. 95. There’s someone else, but I like No. 95. ‘Lightning McQueen’ has it, too. That’s a good reason.”

“Cars was my thing. I think I had Cars blankets actually.”

Just wait for it this fall. He might take down a quarterback and yell out “Ka-Chow” on his way back to the huddle.

“Getting a tackle or making a play makes the game fun,” Greene said. “But also a lot of time it is seeing your teammate make the play that makes it real fun. Maybe you took on the extra defender. Maybe it was a stunt, but I really like seeing my other d-linemen eat, too.”

That’s just Greene here. He’s different.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)