Jordan Thomas: 4-star defensive target calls Georgia football a ‘D-line factory’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan Thomas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 139 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the No. 19 DL and the 163 overall prospect for On3.com. ========================================== Jordan Thomas has been to check out Georgia two times already. Count on him to be back in Athens for a third.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder from New Jersey will take his official visit to UGA in June. Thomas wasn’t positive about his dates, but multiple outlets are reporting he will be part of another loaded June 9-11 weekend in Athens. He also has officials set up to check out Georgia, Michigan and Rutgers. What did he like about that last trip?

“It was good,” he said. “I was around some cool people on the team and it just felt like a good place there.” Thomas has two things that are priorities for him in finding the right school. “Definitely the relationship with players and coaches,” he said.

Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, who used to be an assistant at Rutgers, has been a key relationship for the ‘Dawgs in this recruitment. He’s also a native of that area. “It’s important,” Thomas said of that relationship. “Always good getting that [New] Jersey love.” The same can be said for defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott has When asked to share what the ‘Dawgs see in his game, he was quick with a reply. “They like that I’m an explosive player for my weight and that I could bend,” he said. What stands out to him about the potential fit in Athens? “I feel Georgia is a D-line factory,” he said. “They get defensive linemen into the NFL every year in the first round and I’m really close with the coaching staff. They are great people and have good personalities.”

Why does he play football? “I play because I love the game and love the passion of the sport,” he said. “My why for the sport is just to try to inspire the youth and leave a good impact on myself before leaving the Earth. What drives me to be great is my Mom.” Thomas said he will meet the requirements to graduate in December out of Don Bosco. He is one of the top targets for the Bulldogs this year across the defensive line. The Bulldogs are going to have to load up more than they expected to along the defensive line in this class. Georgia signed 5-star Jordan “Big Baby” Hall and 4-star Jamaal Jarrett in the 2022 class. Those were the only pure interior DLs that they signed in the last cycle. The Bulldogs were lighter there than in recent years, but they signed three DLs in the 2022 cycle. Christen Miller is the only one of those three still with the program. The Bulldogs saw former Louisiana 3-star Shone Washington before the end of the 2022 season. Former 4-star Big Bear Alexander also hit the transfer portal and has also committed to play for USC this fall. Miller, the nation’s No. 103 overall prospect out of Cedar Grove High School that year, will be counted on for an even greater role this fall after the loss of Alexander.

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation The Bulldogs will field a veteran defensive line with 2020 signees Warren Brinson, Zion Logue and Nazir Stackhouse anchoring the front. Tyrion Ingram Dawkins, a talented signee in the 2021 class, is also expected to break out and play his best football this fall. Georgia could see all four of those guys turn into legitimate prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. That places the importance on landing talented prospects like Thomas in this cycle. Check out his junior film below. He’s lined up all across the front for his Don Bosco Prep defense in New Jersey. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.