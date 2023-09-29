Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
David Jacobs: The legacy Bulldog already looks the part of an elite …
Kirby Smart ready for Georgia identity to emerge after spurts ‘all …
National media doesn’t see Georgia as the No. 1 team in college …
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
Georgia QB Carson Beck shares his attitude entering first road start …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.