By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

David Jacobs: The legacy Bulldog already looks the part of an elite …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the first of many DawgNation stories to come about Blessed Trinity freshman DE David …
Jeff Sentell
Impressive 2025 in-state WR Travis Smith Jr. already ‘loves’ the way …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with Class of 2025 Westlake WR Travis Smith Jr. He doesn’t have any rankings …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Puglisi: How did the Georgia football Elite 11 QB commitment fare in …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB commit Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 QB and …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Elite WR commit Ny Carr has decommitted from Georgia
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Ny Carr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 WR and the No. 53 …
Jeff Sentell
Kristopher C. Jones: All-American LB commitment facing unexpected …
Sentell’s Intel is about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB commit Kristopher C. Jones. He’s the nation’s No. 9 LB and the …
Jeff Sentell
