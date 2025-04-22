This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star UGA football commit Zech Fort. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 safety and No. 120 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 9 safety and No. 119 overall.

Committed.

That word means something to 4-star safety prospect Zech Fort when it comes to Georgia. When DawgNation spoke to Fort after his latest multi-day visit to UGA for G-Day, he hinted he was close to shutting down his recruiting process with competing schools entirely.

He’s thought about it. Pondered it.

That time is now.

“I have shut down my recruitment and I am 100% locked in with Dawgz,” Fort told DawgNation on Tuesday via text message with his own unique spelling for that term.

Fort told DawgNation this week that he has completely shut down his recruitment process. That means he will only visit UGA for both unofficial and official visits.

He no longer plans to be in an active recruiting relationship with any other school besides the Dawgs.

“I’m ready to shut it down because I’m ready to just focus on my senior season, and also preparing to get to the next level on Georgia,” he said. “That’s what ultimately has led to my decision. There isn’t anything that gets better than playing for Georgia.”

He’s now the second member of the six-person 2026 recruiting class that has opted to completely shut down their recruiting process. Seven Cloud, a 3-star junior college DL, has also announced the same.

Fort shared his complete outlook on the program in a recent DawgNation article.

“I found myself being like at home,” he said right after G-Day. “It felt right. The people there. Everything just felt right for my family and me. I’ve just been preparing for when I become a Georgia Bulldog and also for this season ahead. But I’ve been looking forward to every moment that’s leading up to it. So I’ll say that me and my family were definitely glad to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog family.”

Does he really feel like a part of the family?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Definitely. I’m not going anywhere else. I’m committed 100,000 percent to the University of Georgia.”

Will he take any more visits?

“Um, I’m not sure, but probably not,” Fort said. “I don’t really want to. I don’t really want to. I just want to go to the University of Georgia really. So, as of right now, no.”

That stance has now been clarified. Fort will now put on his recruiter hat for the program. He’s got a clear idea of the top five targets he will be recruiting for the Dawgs.

Fort will take his official visit to UGA on June 13th. That’s when he will be there with a host of other IMG Ascenders. In true LeCounte fashion, he will have his recruiter hat on tight. He wants to see UGA go 5-for-5 with the following IMG Academy prospects.

2026 4-star OT Keenyi Pepe (6-7/325) - Nation’s No. 6 OT/No. 81 overall

(6-7/325) - Nation’s No. 6 OT/No. 81 overall 2026 IOL Breck Kolejay (6-5/320) - No. 20 IOL/No. 275 overall

(6-5/320) No. 20 IOL/No. 275 overall 2026 IOL G’Nivre Carr (6-4/320) - No. 40 IOL/No. 429 overall

(6-4/320) No. 40 IOL/No. 429 overall 2027 CB Censere Gaylord (6-1/170) - No. 10 CB/No. 87 overall

(6-1/170) - No. 10 CB/No. 87 overall 2028 QB Jayden Wade (6-4/190) - Projected to be the No. 1 overall QB in 2028

“For all of my IMG guys for 2025,” he said. “I’m trying to get all of the O-linemen. I’m trying to get Brock Kolejay, G’Nivre Carr, and Keenyi Pepe. Then I know it’s not my class now, but I’m trying to get Censere Gaylord in the 2027 class. We’ve got the best corner at IMG Academy. I’m trying to get him to be a Georgia Bulldog. I’ve just been trying to get guys I can put my name on and guys I personally know.”

“Also, another corner from my class. Justice Fitzpatrick. He’d be someone who would be a great addition to our class. I just really want guys who have the same mentality as me. The same mindset. All those guys I mentioned, they really do.”

He also has a mindset for a few other guys in the 2026 class.

“I’m going to start off at the safety position,” he said. “We’ve already got Kealan Jones. We had Jireh Edwards visiting this weekend, too. He’s a great player. I would love for him to be a part of our class because he’d be a great addition.”

