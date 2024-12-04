This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class that’s currently rated No. 1 nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite and the On3 Industry Rankings as National Signing Day begins.

Good morning. Welcome to the morning of the new ramped-up early signing day period. There will be three days of fun for DawgNation to follow the Georgia football program.

A lot has changed over the last 24 hours as rumors spread like wildfire across the message boards and chat rooms. That’s when real intel came back over the phones via voice calls and text messages.

As it stands this morning, the chances of Georgia flipping 4-star DL Kevin Wynn from FSU and 4-star LB Tavion Wallace aren’t as strong as they were a day ago.

That could mean that Georgia ramps up its efforts to flip 3-star Lee County DL Jeramiah McCloud from Florida.

There was also a very curious rumor last night about Florida trying to flip Georgia QB commit Ryan Montgomery from the 2025 class. That was odd, but it was reported by several outlets.

As of now, there isn’t a lot of legs to that aside from the fact that the Gators were trying to keep Georgia from signing two quarterbacks in a class for the first time since 4-star D’Wan Mathis and 3-star JUCO transfer Stetson Bennett IV.

Montgomery is from Ohio. He’s the only name mentioned above that does not play high school football in the state of Georgia. That’s important here, given the uneven ground that the entire 2025 class has been recruited upon in the modern era in the days of name, image and likeness and big offers that are used to sway and retain current commitments.

No non-binding verbal commitment has ever been safe. That’s never been true than right now. These players may be announced as signees today by their respective new teams, but things are not really official until they report early this month for postseason practices.

That said, the one thing Georgia has done to ensure maximum retention of its key targets is to focus on the homegrown in-state prospects more than ever before in the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs are poised to sign more student-athletes in the state of Georgia than at any other time since Smart became coach in 2016.

Check out the numbers:

2025: 21 in-state commitments (No. 1 overall rank)

21 in-state commitments (No. 1 overall rank) 2024: 9 (No. 1)

9 (No. 1) 2023 : 5 (No. 2)

: 5 (No. 2) 2022 : 13 (No. 3)

: 13 (No. 3) 2021: 14 (No. 4)

14 (No. 4) 2020 : 8 (No. 1)

: 8 (No. 1) 2019: 8 (No. 2)

8 (No. 2) 2018 : 15 (No. 1)

: 15 (No. 1) 2017 : 17 (No. 3)

: 17 (No. 3) 2016: 19 No. 6)

That’s not just a Kirby Smart trend here either. If the Dawgs wind up signing three more native Georgians than the program currently has committed, it will make for the most in-state signees in any one class since Vince Dooley signed 24 Peach State prospects back in 1984. (!)

Check out the only times dating back to 1980 when the Bulldogs signed at least 20 in-state Georgians in one recruiting class:

2013 : 23

: 23 2003 : 20

: 20 2002 : 20

: 20 1997 : 20

: 20 1987 : 22

: 22 1 984: 24

24 1982: 21

DawgNation went through several pieces of online data to put together that trend for the 2025 signing class.

That in-state number is also backed up a 3-pack of teammates from some of Georgia’s top high school programs.

Lee County

4-star RB Ousmane Kromah

3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud (Flip target from Florida)

Milton High School

4-star TE Ethan Barbour

4-star WR CJ Wiley (former FSU commit)

Warner Robins

5-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson (former USC commit)

4-star S Rasean Dinkins (former Georgia Tech commit)

The fact that four of those six Georgians were at one time committed to other programs shows how back-and-forth the recruiting process gets these days given the top national talent that the Bulldogs try to stock their roster with every signing day.

