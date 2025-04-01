clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: Why the 2026 QB intrigue for Georgia football with Jared …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Georgia’s QB recruiting in the 2026 cycle. The plot has thickened.
Jeff Sentell
Kaiden Prothro: 5-star TE feels Georgia football is ‘starting to feel like …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro. The 3-time Bowdon High state football champion ranks as the nation’s No. 3 …
Jeff Sentell
Davion Brown: How “FatRat” feels about the Dawgs after another strong visit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Davion Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 29 WR and the No. 180 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Dre Quinn: Elite in-state EDGE has a strong connection to member of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE Dre Quinn. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 EDGE and the No. 265 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football QB target Jared Curtis sets commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB target Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Daniel Calhoun injury puts an even greater focus on Georgia …

Connor Riley
Georgia-Texas becomes top-5 series after Bulldogs hold national …

Jack Leo
Georgia CB Ellis Robinson impressing Kirby Smart with this critical …

Connor Riley
Mike White’s Georgia basketball NCAA tourney season ‘launch pad’ for …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Former 5-star shares perfect message about …

Brandon Adams
