clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: A massive photo gallery that shows how much Georgia’s 15 …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a massive photo gallery of the 15 midyear Georgia football enrollees who were on the sidelines at the Orange Bowl. It also includes how each …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Why the KJ Bolden decision was a dagger to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a view on the supposed “Buford curse” when it comes to Georgia football recruiting.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: The 13 things to pay attention to in that viral photo of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep makes sure DawgNation saw that viral photo that the Georgia football social media account released last night from the Orange Bowl practices at Barry …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 junior OT Micah Debose decommits from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star junior OT Micah Debose. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden: Why the 5-star safety chose ‘less money’ on the table to flip …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden of Buford High School and his final college decision on the first day of the early signing period. He’s …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster after the …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia 2024 nucleus takes shape, key players leaving and returning

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media reacts to Alabama blowing late lead, losing to Michigan …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following Florida State demolition

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football finished on fire, but ‘what-ifs’ linger on CFP …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment