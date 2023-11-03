Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep shared a special DawgNation presentation of “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?” with 5-stars Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams.

Who’s ready for another round of “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?’ between two of the brightest 5-stars in the Georgia football recruiting class?

That’s what DawgNation teed up on a recent visit to Texas. We asked future college roommates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams to compete to see who knows more about the college football program they will both call home beginning in January of 2024.

The two 5-star prospects from Oak Ridge High in Texas faced off in a Georgia football “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?” trivia challenge.

Most of the questions - pun very much intended - centered around Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Joseph-Ajonye has only been playing football since he was in the ninth grade. The Nigerian native now ranks as the nation’s No. 6 DL prospect and the No. 26 overall recruit for the 2024 cycle.

Williams ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 10 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite scale. He holds a 4.6 grade-point average but aspires to finish in the top 10 of his class at Oak Ridge before graduation.

5-star Georgia football commits Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (left) and Justin Williams (right) are both part of the nation's top-rated recruiting class for 2024. Which one of these two fellas proved to be "The Smartest 'Dawg" out in Texas? (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Smart ‘Dawgs: How did Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams do?

Check out the video featured above and embedded below.

Who do you think won this round of “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?’ this time around?

The rules were simple. If one of the Bulldog commits got a question right, they got a point. The first ‘Dawg to get to five won the game.

DawgNation has played this game in the past with recruits like Jake Fromm, Richard LeCounte, D’Andre Swif and Andrew Thomas.

This time we let the two 5-star commits out of Texas face off in a 2023 version of the show.

The questions used in the game included:

True or false: The ‘Dawgs have worn the white helmets in games before

True or false: Every LB signed by Glenn Schumman and Kirby Smart have gone on to make the NFL?

Who is considered Georgia’s biggest rival?

Where did Kirby Smart coach in the SEC outside of the Georgia?

How many kids does Kirby Smart have?

How many members of the on-field coaching staff at UGA played for the ‘Dawgs?

That’s just some of the questions used in the game.

Check it out and enjoy. It was good to see the personalities of each of the future ‘Dawgs during the game. We also saw how they both handled victory and defeat with class.

