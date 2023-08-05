BREAKING: 5-star safety KJ Bolden makes his college decision

Could the Georgia football brand of development and the recent championship tradition hold off charges of different sorts from Alabama, Auburn, FSU and Ohio State?

Alabama is Alabama. The Crimson Tide went over to Georgia and stole the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect in Caleb Downs from under the noses of DawgNation a year ago.

Auburn was a recent wild card. The Tigers only got three visits from Bolden, but they had the last one before his decision. The candidacy to choose War Eagle centered around starting something new and also the new era of a heavy NIL package to take down all the great things going for Georgia football of late.

FSU was Bolden’s childhood dream school. The ‘Noles are a resurgent brand that is expecting to take another step forward this season. They, like a few programs in the final cut here, could offer immediate playing time and another attractive NIL package.

Ohio State is one of the most recognizable brands in college football. Bolden has long mentioned the ways they promote their players off the field as a major plus. He even had a blood relative on the coaching staff there.

The time-tested recruiting staple corollary of “follow the visits” was applied here. Georgia had approximately 15 times in which it hosted Bolden to help lock his decision down. That was far more than any other school. Bolden visited Georgia more in 2022 alone than he visited any other school.