clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ousmane Kromah: Nation’s No. 5 RB has delayed his college decision
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia DB commit Todd Robinson is off to an eye-opening start to his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star DB commitment Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 ATH and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ousmane Kromah: Ultra-productive RB has Georgia football in final three …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Elijah Griffin: 5-star mega priority DL target shares the latest on a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 4 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Seven Cloud: Why the 2023 prospect never decommitted from Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud. He’s currently not ranked or rated right now by the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What Kirby Smart said as Georgia head coach tries to get his team’s …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Kirby Smart locker room message shared on social media after …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze: Tigers could be 5-0, ‘not that far …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirk Herbstreit, Joel Klatt express optimism with direction of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Freshman usage highlights a key difference between Georgia and …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment