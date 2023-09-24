Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star WR Ny Carr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 WR and the No. 53 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 12 WR and the No. 62 overall recruit.

When Ny Carr committed to Georgia way back in July of 2022, he sent out a simple tweet to alert the world that he was committed to UGA.

There was no ceremony. No hats. No fanfare.

When DawgNation spoke to him earlier this month, the Colquitt County senior was coy about whether or not the continued interest from other programs like nearby Florida State had a chance of flipping him.

His childhood friend, Landon Thomas, made the move to de-commit from UGA earlier this year and flip to FSU.

It seems like all options are possible now. Carr, who’s having a career season this year at Colquitt County, chose Sunday afternoon to walk back that commitment from Georgia and reopen his recruitment.

Carr was the highest-rated WR commit in the 2024 class for Georgia in this cycle. He will very much be an in-demand recruit in the future going forward.

This conversation with Carr from earlier this month now seems like it drips with foreshadowing.

How does he still feel about being committed to Georgia football? Is that connection the same as it ever was?

“Yes, sir,” he said while flashing an okay sign. “Everything is everything.”

What keeps him committed to the G?

“We taking ‘Dubs,” he said. “That’s it. We are airing it out.”

“It is a brotherhood. You know? We win together. We compete together. We sleep together. We win together. Hey, there is just nothing better.”

Is there a chance that anybody can flip him?

“It is a high chance that somebody can flip me,” he said. “Nah, I am just playing. Ha ha. Nah, I am just playing.”

It sounded like he was still really locked in. What would it take for any school to steer him away from Georgia?

“I really don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t.”

