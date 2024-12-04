ATHENS — Georgia is adding an impact player to its linebacking corps in the form of 5-star prospect Zayden Walker in this 2025 recruiting cycle.

Walker, an early enrollee, is widely considered the top prep linebacker in the nation and is already drawing comparisons to current Bulldogs’ Butkus Award finalist Jalon Walker.

Breaking down Zayden Walker, Georgia football linebacker commit

• Height/Weight: 6-2, 225

• High school: Schley County, Ellaville, Ga.

• Committed on: June 5, 2024

• Early enrollee: Yes

• Going through bowl practices: Yes

• 247Sports rankings: 18 pure, 31 composite

• On3 rankings: 93 pure, 29 consensus

• Rivals ranking: 39

• ESPN300 ranking: 23

• All-American Game: Polynesian Bowl

• High school stats or honors: 77 tackles, 40 solo, 37 assists, 13 TFLs; 25 receptions, 379 yards, 5 TDs; 17 carries, 53 yards, 8 TDs, 1 KO return, 35 yards; 14 total TDs, 10 conversions.

• Sentell’s Intel on Walker: “It is hard not to bring up the name Jalon Walker here with this profile because of their mutual pass-rush ability. Zayden comes from Class A ball in South Georgia and didn’t play a lot in the box until his senior year. This new Dawg continues a streak in which UGA has signed one of the nation’s Top 4 LB prospects for the fifth straight year.”

Walker possesses great football instincts within his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame, showing the sort of quickness, power and burst that translates into Kirby Smart’s pressure packages on defense.

Aside from being the nation’s No. 1 linebacker, per the 247Sports composite ranking, Walker showed the athleticism and talent to make plays on both sides of the ball from literally anywhere on the field.

Walker finished his high school career at Schley County in a 45-40 loss to Trion with six tackles and a TFL on defense, and an eye-popping 10 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a career that saw Walker score 45 rushing touchdowns in addition to 12 receiving scores, finishing his senior season with 25 catches for 379 yards and five touchdowns as a wideout.

