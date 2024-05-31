Simply put, this is a critical weekend on the recruiting calendar for the Georgia football program.

Per DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell, the Bulldogs are expected to host 17 visitors this weekend. It’s the beginning of a massive month on the recruiting trail for Georgia, as many of the top 2025 prospects will finalize their plans following their visits.

It isn’t just a big weekend for Georgia, as top programs such as Clemson and Ohio State are also hosting top targets. One week, a program will be hosting a prized recruit, the next you’ll be seeing them on an official visit of a competing school.

That fact makes this weekend all the more important for Georgia. The Bulldogs have to make a big impression on the likes of 5-star linebacker Zayden Walker and 4-star wide receiver Travis Smith.

Georgia football expected official visitors

Each school is able to host only 56 official visitors in each class. That Georgia will have 17 official visitors on campus this weekend speaks to it being such a vitally important weekend, as that makes up 30 percent of Georgia’s allotted visits for the cycle. Prospects themselves can take an unlimited number of visits but schools only have a finite number of visits to dole out.

In the first weekend of official visits in 2023, Georgia welcomed 16 highly valued targets. Five of those 16 visitors ended up signing with Goergia’s No. 1 ranked signing class. This weekend sees Georgia welcome seven players who are already committed to the Bulldogs.

As it stands, Georgia has nine commits in the 2025 recruiting cycle, which is good for the No. 6 overall class at the moment. Georgia has signed a top four recruiting class in every full recruiting cycle under Kirby Smart.

Should they do as well this weekend as they have in the past, the Bulldogs will likely be well on their way to finishing closer to No. 1 in the final recruiting rankings than No. 10.

Jeff Sentell breaks down a massive Georgia football recruiting weekend