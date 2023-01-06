Georgia fans arriving in Los Angles in droves, but bettors like TCU and tickets being bought in Texas

LOS ANGELES — Flights arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday filled with fans clad in red and black, an early indication the Georgia Bulldogs’ fans will be in takeover mode once again. Coach Kirby Smart could be on the verge of becoming the first coach since Alabama’s Nick Saban to lead his program to back-to-back national championships. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) play No. 3 TCU (13-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in the CFP Championship Game.

The good news for the fans of both teams is that ticket prices are down significantly from Dec. 31, when the “get in” price was $1,173 per ticket. With the Horned Frogs upsetting Michigan — which has one of the largest alumni bases in the country — the average “get in price” has dropped some 60 percent to $476, per TickPick. Georgia fans were in takeover mode at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their dramatic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl, with roughly two-thirds of the crowd in UGA gear.

TickPick data, however, reflects 22 percent of the tickets being sold in Texas, 19 percent in California and 11 percent in Georgia. TCU has an enrollment of 13,000, compared to UGA’s approximately 30,000. The Horned Frogs are getting a majority of the betting action.