‘Luck’ has nothing to do with excellent play of Georgia football safety Chris Smith
ATLANTA — Saturday will be the third game this season that Georgia plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won the two previous contests in convincing fashion and safety Chris Smith came down with an interception in both wins.
He picked off Bo Nix in Georgia’s 49-3 Week 1 win. Against LSU, he pulled down a Garrett Nussmeier pass in the second half and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.
As the Bulldogs prepare for another massive game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Smith is ready to make another big-time play.
“Every time I set out on the field I’m trying to make a play, get an interception and help my team win,’ Smith said. “Hopefully that luck keeps going though.”
Because of the many big plays Smith made this season for Georgia, he became a consensus first-team All-American. While he had starting experience from last season — when he came down with interceptions in wins over Clemson and Alabama — few could’ve foreseen Smith making the strides he did this season.
In addition to leading the team with three interceptions, he also has five pass breakups, 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack while being a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award. He’s a do-it-all safety for a program that has produced a long line of great safeties in recent memory.
“He’s very smart, likes contact and is a guy who quarterbacks our defense extremely well on the back end,” co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said. “He’s got great ball skills, finishes on the ball really well. He needs to have two more good games and good career in the NFL.
“I‘m a huge Chris Smith fan. The intangibles he brings to our team; very good.”
Related: Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann ‘put egos on the shelf’ to get the most out of the Georgia football defense
Smith will be playing back in his hometown this Saturday, as Smith first shined at Hapeville Charter as a high school standout. Smith was an elite player in high school but he was not some mega-recruit like fellow starting safety Malaki Starks.
For all Smith has done in his career, he did not have instant success as a Bulldog. He had to wait until his third season to break into the starting lineup, and that only came after an injury to Richard LeCounte.
But when Smith’s moment came, he made sure to be ready and make the most of it.
“I just made sure I was ready and prepared, just doing everything I can in practice and building that connection with my teammates and my coaches,” Smith said. “It just really paid off when it was time for me to be able to step up, and I just kind of try to preach that to the younger guys, like just make sure you’re ready when your time come.”
The end of Smith’s career is coming, as Ohio State will be hoping to make Saturday his final game as a college standout. Ohio State has one of the top passing offenses in the country, led by quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
They’ll test Smith and his ability to cover in the back end. Georgia has faced off against potent passing attacks throughout this season, but none will test Georgia with scheme and talent as the Buckeyes figure to do.
“Me personally I’m glad we can play them in Atlanta, in their kind of home arena,” Harrison said. “Kind of always like being the villain and underdog going into the game, really excited to be able to do that.”
Related: Marvin Harrison Jr. has the full attention of the Georgia football defense: ‘He’s very dedicated’
For Georgia, Smith is going to have to make a couple of plays in order to slow down the Buckeyes. He’s done that throughout his accomplished career and is confident he can do it again to extend his Georgia career and win one more game in his hometown.
“You have to be confident in your own ability but also confident in the game plan,” Smith said. “You can’t go out of your way to try and make plays. You have to stay within the game plan, execute your job and you’ll be okay.”
Chris Smith previews Georgia football game against Ohio State
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Former SEC head coach bullish on Georgia, shares vision, score of Ohio State clash
- Ohio State keeping Georgia star Jalen Carter in perspective, counting on technique
- Respect for Jalen Carter, Ohio State as underdogs and more we learned about Georgia football-Ohio State
- WATCH: Will Muschamp trolls Kirk Herbstreit over previous Georgia football-Ohio State matchup
- Georgia football defensive ‘formula’ has Bulldogs ready to take on talented Ohio State offense
- Kearis Jackson knows UGA can make history in College Football Playoff