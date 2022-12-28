‘Luck’ has nothing to do with excellent play of Georgia football safety Chris Smith

ATLANTA — Saturday will be the third game this season that Georgia plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won the two previous contests in convincing fashion and safety Chris Smith came down with an interception in both wins. He picked off Bo Nix in Georgia’s 49-3 Week 1 win. Against LSU, he pulled down a Garrett Nussmeier pass in the second half and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. As the Bulldogs prepare for another massive game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Smith is ready to make another big-time play.

“Every time I set out on the field I’m trying to make a play, get an interception and help my team win,’ Smith said. “Hopefully that luck keeps going though.” Because of the many big plays Smith made this season for Georgia, he became a consensus first-team All-American. While he had starting experience from last season — when he came down with interceptions in wins over Clemson and Alabama — few could’ve foreseen Smith making the strides he did this season. In addition to leading the team with three interceptions, he also has five pass breakups, 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack while being a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award. He’s a do-it-all safety for a program that has produced a long line of great safeties in recent memory.

“He’s very smart, likes contact and is a guy who quarterbacks our defense extremely well on the back end,” co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said. “He’s got great ball skills, finishes on the ball really well. He needs to have two more good games and good career in the NFL. “I‘m a huge Chris Smith fan. The intangibles he brings to our team; very good.” Related: Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann ‘put egos on the shelf’ to get the most out of the Georgia football defense