Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,850(Dec. 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson said about UGA’s motivation ahead of Saturday’s Peach Bowl showdown with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: Kearis Jackson knows UGA can make history in College Football Playoff

Beginning of the show: Georgia has accomplished a lot over the last two years -- winning a national championship last season and an SEC title earlier this month. In fact, the Bulldogs have won so much that some might wonder if complacency sets in at any point and the motivation to continue achieving starts to diminish.

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who has long been one of UGA’s most capable spokesmen, explained last week that he and his teammates are just as motivated as ever to continue their winning ways, and I’ll discuss why that is and what Jackson had to say on the matter on today’s show.