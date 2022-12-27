Respect for Jalen Carter, Ohio State as underdogs and more we learned about Georgia football-Ohio State

ATLANTA — In a College Football Playoff game, it can be hard to identify who the best player on the field is. Georgia and Ohio State have multiple future first-round draft picks and two of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. It didn’t take long for either side to recognize and appreciate the greatness on both sides of the ball. For Georgia, that meant co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp gushing about Jalen Carter. “He’s somebody you gotta account for every snap,” Muschamp said. “He can change the game certainly inside. He’s a very disruptive guy in the run game and in the pass game. So that’s something that’s — a guy that’s very disruptive. And you gotta account for him every snap, and sometimes it’s hard to help in protection for an inside player. It’s much easier to chip on the edges and be able to have some protection. You can turn the protection.

“We’re very aware of that, that we’ve gotta create situations where Jalen is one-on-ones, and that’s what we try and do as much as we can.” If Carter is going to have a big game, that likely means things will be difficult for Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. He is one of the best in the country after throwing 37 touchdown passes this season. The Georgia defense has scouted Stroud and knows the Ohio State passing attack, perhaps the best in the country, starts with him.

"I would say he's an elite passer, very poised with his game, and you can tell they run everything through him," defensive back Chris Smith said of Stroud. "Like I say, like Coach say, he got legs. He can pretty much do it all. He's a Heisman finalist, and that just says enough for the kind of player he is." Those are just two of the talented players in this game. Smith was a unanimous First Team All-American, as was Marvin Harrison Jr. Brock Bowers won the Mackey Award, while Paris Johnson Jr. is seen by some as the top offensive tackle prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

With so many elite players on the field, every little inch will be critical in a game against two of the best and most talented teams in the country. Ohio State, the rare underdog It’s not all that often the Buckeyes are underdogs. The last time it happened came back in the 2021 National Championship game, a loss to Alabama. In the last two seasons, every time Ohio State has stepped on the field with Stroud at quarterback, they have been expected to win. That did not happen against Michigan, as the Buckeyes lost 45-23. Ohio State has already spent much of this week putting that game behind them, even if the rest of the world won’t let them forget that result. Because of the loss, Ohio State gets to play Georgia in a game befitting of being a national championship. The Buckeyes are a 6.5-point underdog against the Bulldogs. Despite the public skepticism, the Buckeyes are embracing the role of being overlooked. “I always thought it was Ohio against the world, even before this game,” Harrison Jr. said. “So nothing really changes. Me personally I’m glad we can play them in Atlanta, in their kind of home arena. Kind of always like being the villain and underdog going into the game, really excited to be able to do that.”