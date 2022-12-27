WATCH: Will Muschamp trolls Kirk Herbstreit over previous Georgia football-Ohio State matchup

ATLANTA — Will Muschamp has fond memories of the only other time Georgia and Ohio State played. That came back during the 1993 Citrus Bowl, a game Georgia won 21-14. Muschamp played safety for the Bulldogs, registering one tackle in the win. ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit played a much bigger role, as he was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a miserable game, completing just 8 of his 24 pass attempts for 110 yards and an interception. It was Herbstreit’s final game as a college quarterback, with his final pass being intercepted in the end zone.

Ohio State’s offense is very different now than it was during that time, as quarterback CJ Stroud threw 37 touchdowns this season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Muschamp will have a much tougher time formulating a way to stop the Ohio State offense than he did as a player for the Bulldogs. “They were only allowed to throw the ball on third down,” Muschamp said. “They are night and day different from what they were then. It was I-formation; they got tricky and got in twins. Totally different.” Ohio State has been dealing with injuries at the running back position, as TreVeyon Henderson is out for the game, while Miyan Williams has been dealing with injuries as well. Williams will try to play for the Buckeyes and did look better at practice on Monday per offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.