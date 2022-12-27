Ohio State Scouting Report Tuesday: Comparing Buckeyes’ quarterback C.J. Stroud to Justin Fields

ATLANTA — Ohio State had a different look the last time it was in the College Football Playoffs, and reflecting back, what a star-studded cast it really was! This year’s Buckeyes’ team wouldn’t seem to boast the same offensive star power as the 2020 group, but then, who does? RELATED: Ohio State preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia

These Buckeyes are very good, to be clear, but Justin Fields overshadows C.J. Stroud, and the 2020 Ohio State receiving corps can be found in Fantasy Football lineups on NFL Sundays: • Chris Olave • Garrett Wilson

• Jameson Williams That was an Ohio State team that blasted No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and Clemson by a 49-28 count en route to reaching the CFP Championship game. This Buckeyes team is missing two of its top offensive threats, as running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba have opted out with injuries. Miyan Williams, a former 3-star recruit who averages 6.5 yards per carry, will lead the ground game. Marvin Harrison Jr. (72 catches, 1,157 yards, 12 TDs) is the top pass-catching target, and Emeka Egbuka is second on the team with 66 catches for 1,039 yards and 9 touchdowns. Egbuka was a 5-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2021 signing class.

The Buckeyes’ stars, however, share the same problem as Stroud in that they haven’t won anything the past two seasons. Both years, Michigan beat Ohio State, and this group has not won a playoff game or done anything to establish a legacy on part with past Buckeyes’ teams. Stroud, who was a 4-star prospect and the No. 2-rated Pro-Style QB in the 2020 class (Georgia was his No. 2 choice), said he’s not putting any added pressure on himself. But Stroud is playing with an edge. “I was born with a chip on my shoulder, I was made that way, I don’t think I’ll ever lose it,” Stroud said. “(But) when you are on the field it doesn’t matter. You have a job to do.” Cleveland.com Ohio State beat writer Nathan Baird took time to compare Stroud with Fields in our 5-question Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl scouting report series.