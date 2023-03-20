No. 18 Georgia records first SEC road sweep in 7 years, rips Texas A&M

Georgia will play host to Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network before welcoming Mississippi State to Athens for a three game series that starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Maroon Bulldogs (22-8, 3-0) are coming off a three-game sweep of South Carolina.

Georgia leading hitters:

Jayda Kearney, .393, 9 HRs, 23 RBI

Lindi Rae Davis, .390, 1 HR, 9 RBI

Sydney Chambley, .357, 5 HR, 25 RBI

Sydney Kuma, .357, 5 HR, 27 RBI