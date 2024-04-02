ATHENS — Georgia softball looks to regain its focus and home edge in a Wednesday game against Mercer.

It’s a veteran Bulldogs’ team, but one that could use a dose of confidence after No. 20 Arkansas (26-9, 5-4 SEC) marched into Athens and took two of three from No. 3-ranked Georgia (29-6, 6-3).

The upset losses to the Razorbacks have knocked the Bulldogs down to fifth in the SEC standings, well below the team’s expectations.

Georgia is trying to win the SEC regular-season title for what would be the first time since 2005.

Tennessee is the defending champ, while Florida has won it eight times since UGA’s last SEC crown, and Alabama has won it six times since Georgia finished on top of the league.

Third-year coach Tony Baldwin looked to put the surprising home series loss to Arkansas and fade in the series standings into perspective.

“It was a competitive weekend,” said Baldwin, who’s working to get UGA to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in his tenure.

“Every weekend in the SEC is like that, so every weekend you play a team that’s as good as you are.”

Perhaps, but this Georgia team has the sort of talent and experience necessary to sweep league opponents.

That could be why Baldwin mentioned the psychological importance of getting back on track.

Georgia has played arguably the toughest schedule in the nation to this point.

“Our goal, every time we have a day off, is to fill back up our bucket mentally,” Baldwin said. “Physically, emotionally so that the next time we’re ready to put ourselves out there.”

Indeed, Georgia has a challenging road trip to Knoxville this weekend where it will face rival Tennessee.

The Lady Vols (27-5, 8-1) and Bulldogs have a spirited rivalry that does not lack emotion.

The confidence game with Mercer is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens with the Tennessee rivalry games at 6 p.m. on Friday, Noon on Saturday (TV: SEC Network) and 11 a.m. on Sunday (TV: ESPN2).

Georgia hitting leaders

Jayda Kearney .391, 14 HR, 34 RBI

Jaydyn Goodwin .380, 3 HR, 18 RBI

Sydney Kuma .368, 5 HR, 16 RBI

Dallis Goodnight .364, 0 HR, 6 RBI

Sara Mosley .350, 10 HR, 46 RBI

Ellie Armistead .349, 4 HR, 13 RBI

Jaiden Fields .295, 2 HR, 12 RBI

Sydney Chambley .280, 6 HR, 17 RBI

Lyndi Rae Davis .268, 6 HR, 28 RBI

Emily Digby .222, 3 HR, 15 RBI

Sarah Gordon .175, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Georgia pitching leaders

Madison Kerpics 9-1, 2.35 ERA

Lilli Backes 12-3, 2.44

Shelby Walters 5-2, 2.84