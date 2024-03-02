Georgia softball faces its stiffest test, on the road against two of the traditional Pac-12 powerhouses at Stanford.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (15-1) play No. 20 Cal at 4:30 p.m. before meeting No. 10 Stanford in the nightcap.

Georgia is as proven as any team in the nation to date.

UGA knocked off No. 8 Clemson in extra-innings earlier this week by a 2-1 count before opening the DeMarini Invitational at Stanford with a 4-2 victory over No. 20 Cal and a 4-1 win over Boise State on Friday.

Preseason All-American Jayda Kearney provided the walk-off RBI single to beat the Tigers on Wednesday in Athens before the team headed to the West Coast for weekend action.

Georgia beat Cal on the strength of Sydney Chambray’s two-hit, 2 RBI performance, securing the victory when North Carolina transfer Lilli Backes (5-0) came out of the bullpen to provide five innings of one-run relief against the Golden Bears (16-2).

Sara Mosley had two hits in the win over Boise State (11-7) and starter Madison Kerpics (5-0) pitched five innings and allowed just one hit to get the win.

Georgia softball leading hitters

Sydney Kuma .522, 3 HR, 6 RBIs

Jaiden Fields .393, 1 HR, 7 RBIs

Jayda Kearney .340, 6 HR, 13 RBIs

Sydney Chambley .325, 4 HR, 15 RBIs

Sara Mosley .296, 5 HR, 23 RBIs

Dallis Goodnight .296, 0 HR, 4 RBIs

Emily Digby .279, 2 HR, 13 RBIs

Ellie Armistead .278, 1 HR, 4 RBIs

Lyndi Rae Davis .258, 3 HR, 10 RBIs

Jaydyn Goodwin .214, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Pitching Leaders

Madison Kerpics, 5-0, 2.02 ERA, 27.2 IP

Shelby Walters, 4-1, 2.03 ERA, 31 IP

Lilli Backes, 5-0, 2.03 ERA, 38 IP