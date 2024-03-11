ATHENS — Georgia softball got back on track, and just in time with Georgia Tech and Alabama on deck.

The No. 6 ranked Bulldogs (20-3) went 5-0 with wins against overmatched opponents Miami (Ohio), Jacksonville State and Furman in what served as a warm-up tourney.

Georgia was able to get backups valuable reps as it gears up for a 6 p.m. rivalry game with Georgia Tech (18-7) on Wednesday, and then a weekends series against traditional SEC Powerhouse Alabama.

The Yellow Jackets ranked fifth in the nation in hitting (.371) before their weekend sweep at North Carolina State, while UGA was 81st with a .291 team batting average entering the Georgia Classic.

The Bulldogs gained valuable momentum over the weekend.

Madison Kerpics celebrated her birthday by tossing a no-hitter in a 9-0, five-inning win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Outfielder Jayda Kearney was another weekend star, blasting four home runs over the five games, giving her a team-high 10 on the season.

Sydney Kuma continues to lead the team with a .431 batting average, with fellow veteran Jaiden Fields batting .357.

Shortstop Ellie Armistead has been connecting of late, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBI in Georgia’s 8-6 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday. Armistead is hitting .346 — third best on the team of All-Americans.

Third-year coach Tony Baldwin set the table for what could prove to a pivotal week for his program.

“Anytime you have Georgia Tech, it’s a big week,” Baldwin said in the school release.

“Last time they were here, they got to celebrate more than we did. We’ll be ready to compete. They have a good team, and they’re on a winning streak, so I know they’ll be coming in ready to play. We look forward to the competition.

“And obviously, a big weekend with Alabama coming to town and starting conference play this weekend. It’s a big week. We will need all of Bulldog Nation out here to help us get after it.”