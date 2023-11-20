ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football is averaging 501.8 yards of offense and 40.4 points per game in Mike Bobo’s first season as offensive coordinator under Kirby Smart.

It has been a winning formula for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) as they look to complete a perfect regular season against Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Atlanta.

There’s not a hotter team in college football than Georgia, as the Bulldogs have beaten three consecutive Top 25 teams in toppling No. 10 Missouri (30-21), No. 12 Ole Miss (52-17) and No. 25 Tennessee (38-10) in consecutive weeks.

UGA is on pace to set single-season records for average yards per game (501.8), average yards per play (7.2) and best completion percentage (72.3).

The Broyles Award Committee, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football, has taken note of Bobo’s success directing the UGA offense.

Bobo is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, which will have 5 finalists named on Nov. 28 leading up to the winner being announced at a ceremony in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 5.

Bobo was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2012 back when he was working as Mark Richt’s offensive coordinator at UGA.

Here’s a look at who and what else is Hot this week in college football … and not so hot:

Hot

Georgia football is literally putting its brand on the pages of the SEC record book with this 28-game win streak, which matches Alabama teams coached by Paul “Bear” Bryant (1978-80) and Gene Stallings (1991-93).

If the Bulldogs top Georgia Tech Saturday they will match Clemson (2018-19) and Florida State (2012-14) for the longest win streaks during the CFP Era.

Michigan fans are hot over Jim Harbaugh having to serve out a three-game “sportsmanship” suspension when Ohio State comes to Ann Arbor.

Some Wolverines’ fans are wanting to boycott the ESPN GameDay Show in an effort to show their displeasure, even while UM has accepted the sanction “to return the focus to …. performance on the field.”

The suspension, of course, is related to alleged in-person advanced scouting by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

Warm

Florida State title hopes have cooled with Seminoles’ QB Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending leg injury in Florida State’s win over North Alabama last Saturday.

The Seminoles will need to win the next two games to make the four-team CFP field, and it will be no easy task playing at Florida on Saturday before facing No. 10 Louisville in the ACC championship game in Charlotte

Cold

Florida lost its fourth-straight game by allowing Missouri to convert a fourth-and-17 in the final moments, setting up Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Florida must beat Florida State to become bowl eligible and stop the bleeding in a recruiting class that’s seen two players from the Gators’ No. 5-ranked Class of 24 decommit this month.

USC has lost three in a row and five of six after UCLA came into the Los Angeles Coliseum and scored a 38-20 win on Saturday.

Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, was 31-of-42 passing for 384 yards and a TD, but he was also sacked 4 times. Former Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander had six tackles for the Trojans.