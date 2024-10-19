AUSTIN, Texas — Georgia coach Kirby Smart got a sneak peek of how to beat Texas last week from Oklahoma.

Get to the quarterback.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs figure to be coming after Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers from the onset of the 7:30 p.m. class at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

That’s what the Sooners did last week in staking out to a 3-0 lead before Texas adjusted, ultimately scoring a 34-3 win.

Ewers, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate in his second game back since missing three weeks with an oblique injury, was 20-of-29 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But within those numbers, the veteran Texas quarterback was just 3-of-9 passing with an interception when pressured on 12 of his 32 attempts.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, a noted defensive guru, explained the challenge of getting to Ewers.

“They do a really good job if you are going to play them man to man, they have guys that can beat you one on one,” Venables said. “And in zone (coverage), the quarterback can pick you apart, so you’ve got to pick your poison.”

Georgia has had challenges through the first six games keeping defensive linemen that can provide pressure healthy and finding capable DBs replace the three NFL draft picks out of last year’s secondary.

The Bulldogs could be ready to hunker down tonight, however.

Defensive line disruptor Mykel Williams is as healthy as he has been since suffering an ankle sprain in the opening game against Clemson.

Williams, who missed two games, was limited to just 11 snaps against Mississippi State last Saturday, and before that 6 snaps against Auburn.

“We’ve gotten another week under our belt, and we’re hoping he’s healthy and full and ready to go,” Smart said. “I don’t know that until we get out there.”

Georgia didn’t record any sacks last week against Mississippi State, and has only 11 on the season — 78th in the country.

Smart has also hinted UGA might be ready to utilize promising freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

It has been a decidedly off year for the Bulldogs in the secondary, as they rank only 63rd in the country in pass efficiency defense.

Robinson — a 5-star recruit — played 9 snaps last Saturday against State in his first SEC action on defense of the season.

Smart noted that Robinson has had better preparation of late, priming him for key opportunities in a secondary that has given up an uncharacteristically high number of big plays — including three explosive pass plays for 35 yards or more in last Saturday’s 41-31 win over Mississippi State.

“He’s blessed with God-given talent … . He’s practiced better the last two weeks than he has all year,” Smart said. “I think he has the stamina to go practice the whole time, the attention to detail, to focus in meetings. He takes much better notes right now than he has.”

Venables shared the formula for Oklahoma’s early success against Texas, when the Sooners picked off Ewers on the opening series and held the Longhorns three-and-out the next two series.

“Just playing sound and together, and punching gaps,” Venables said, describing characteristics of past Kirby Smart defenses at Georgia.

“Staying on top of routes, playing with good leverage, guys keying out on their play-action and slide-protection, things of that nature.”

But, Venables, explained, it’s not nearly as easy as it sounds.

“Their offense has great experience up front, they are physical, they have great pass pro, their backs are getting better and better,” Venables said.

“They have good tight ends that are threats in the receiving game, (and) their play design, they do a great job on their misdirection plays and they are physical as well. They have receivers that are really dynamic … and the quarterback throws with tremendous accuracy and great rhythm.”

Georgia will need its best players — All-American safety Malaki Starks and versatile linebacker Jalon Walker — to be at their best, in addition to perhaps getting a lift from Williams and Robinson.

“I want them to play their best game against Texas,” Smart said. “Simply stated, we have not played our best game, we have not put a complete game together and that’s what every coaches goal is, which is to play your best game moving forward.

“That’s what’s going to be needed to go on the road at Texas and play.”