Joni Taylor named SEC Coach of the Year, 3 other Bulldogs earn All-SEC honors

It has been quite a year for the Georgia women’s basketball program, as it went 18-5 and 10-5 in the SEC play. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the SEC and seem poised for a top seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

And the league has taken notice of the job head coach Joni Taylor did this season, as Taylor was named the Coach of the Year.

This is Taylor’s sixth year at the school after taking over Andy Landers. Georgia was picked to finish ninth in the SEC in the preseason.

“To be recognized in this way by the outstanding group of coaches in the SEC is truly humbling,” Taylor said. “My heart is full. Something like this does not happen without our incredible staff and players. This award is for them. I am truly grateful, humbled and honored to be the head coach at the University of Georgia.”

Among the biggest highlights for Georgia this season was the fact that it swept Tennessee for the first time since the 1984-85 season. This is the fourth time in school history that a Georgia coach has won the award, with Landers winning it in 1984, 1986 and 1996.

Taylor was not the only Bulldog recognized on Tuesday, as senior Que Morrison was named Co-defensive player of the year along with making the All-Defense team. Senior Jenna Staiti was named Second Team All-SEC and freshman Sarah Ashlee Barker earned a spot on the league’s All-Freshman team.

“I am also so proud of Jenna, Que and Sarah Ashlee,” Taylor said. “To be recognized as one of the best in the SEC is an unbelievable accomplishment and one they will take with them for the rest of their lives.”

It is truly an honor to work alongside @CoachJoniTaylor and her staff and to get an up-close view as to how she has built and continues to build her program. She is a person of great integrity, empathy, clarity and humility and it comes forth in her incredible @UGA_WBB program. https://t.co/pkGkfd8Pq2 — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) March 2, 2021

The 2021 SEC Coach of the Year: @CoachJoniTaylor 🐶 pic.twitter.com/7PkXVTiKGC — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 2, 2021

Georgia will continue its season on Friday in the SEC tournament, taking place in Greenville, S.C. The Lady Bulldogs will play one of Kentucky, Florida or Auburn, as Georgia’s strong season earned them a double-bye.