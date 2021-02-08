Georgia sports round-up: Men’s and Women’s Tennis pick up big wins

It was a big weekend on the tennis court for both the Georgia men’s and women’s teams, as both came away with wins over ACC foes.

On the men’s side, the Bulldogs took down local rival Georgia Tech 5-2. It marked the 10th consecutive victory for Georgia over its in-state rivals. The Bulldogs have won 34 of the last 35 matchups against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs got out to a quick lead by winning the doubles point. Georgia Tech actually won on courts 1 and 2, but Georgia’s depth proved to be superior as the Bulldogs swept on courts 3, 4, 5 and 6 to clinch the match.

“I’m pleased with our doubles,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “We had different combinations today than when we played Georgia Tech in Atlanta a couple weeks ago, and it really paid off. In singles, it was tough going there at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. It was close on both courts, but I think we showed a lot of poise and composure. Phillip Henning stablished himself really strongly at the end to close it out at No. 3 and really gave us momentum.”

With the win, No. 10 Georgia is now 4-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will take on another ranked foe this weekend, as Georgia welcomes No. 18 UCF to Athens on Saturday.

Women’s Tennis wins top-10 win

The women’s side for Georgia had an equally strong win, as the No. 7 Bulldogs beat no. 8 Florida State 4-3 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs took the doubles point thanks to an upset of the No. 7 doubles pairing in the country by Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault.

Georgia was able to get wins on courts 2 and 3 but the Seminoles fought back to take the points on courts 4, 5 and 6. The final match on court 1 would decide the winner.

And Jokic came up big once again for Georgia. The No. 16 ranked singles player in the country won the decisive third set to clinch a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 victory and the match for Georgia.

Georgia is now 2-1 on the season, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of No. 1 ranked North Carolina. The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday when they take on Georgia Tech. The match is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start time and will be played at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens.

Georgia softball starts its season this week

The Georgia softball team starts its season this week, as the Bulldogs have four games scheduled as a part of the Red & Black Showcase.

Georgia will play South Alabama on Thursday and Friday and then take on Virginia on Friday and Saturday.

While the games will be played at Jack Turner Stadium, admission will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols.

Georgia’s softball team begins SEC play on March 19 by welcoming Missouri to Athens.