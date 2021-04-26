Georgia sports roundup: Women’s tennis takes home SEC title, baseball enters Baseball America rankings
We’re running out of words to describe the Georgia women’s tennis team. After sweeping through SEC play during the regular season, the Bulldogs were dominant in the SEC tournament.
Georgia won all three of its matches by a score of 4-0, as the Bulldogs won their eighth SEC tournament title. On the way to the title, Georgia beat Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
