Georgia baseball slugs Georgia State 16-1 before weekend series at LSU

“The momentum shifted in a hurry, and I thought we had some really good at bats throughout the night,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We kept putting pressure on offensively. We used a lot of guys on the mound, and they were fresh because our starting pitching this past weekend was really good in winning a road series.”

Any bad taste left in the mouths of Georgia baseball fans after the team’s shutout loss on Sunday was quickly satisfied with a blowout win over Georgia State.

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7 SEC) outhit the Panthers (24-17, 10-8 SBC) 15-3 on Tuesday night at Foley Field. Georgia, which shares the No. 3 spot in the SEC with No. 19-ranked Auburn, is back in SEC action against No. 22-ranked LSU at 7:30 p.m on Friday. at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge (TV: SEC Network+).

The win could serve as a momentum boost for Georgia’s offense, which scored just seven total runs last weekend against Alabama. UGA will need all the help it can get with its toughest three-week stretch of the season on deck.

The Bulldogs play the No. 22-ranked Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend, host Vanderbilt next weekend, and play at No. 1-ranked Tennessee the week after.

UGA then wraps up its conference campaign against Missouri at home before the SEC Tournament starts three days later.

Georgia swept the two-game season series against Georgia State after beating the Panthers 10-3 five weeks ago.

The Bulldog pitching staff was dominant all day, allowing a combined three hits and nine walks for a run with 13 strikeouts.