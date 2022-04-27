Georgia baseball slugs Georgia State 16-1 before weekend series at LSU

Georgia during a game against Georgia State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Any bad taste left in the mouths of Georgia baseball fans after the team’s shutout loss on Sunday was quickly satisfied with a blowout win over Georgia State.

“The momentum shifted in a hurry, and I thought we had some really good at bats throughout the night,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We kept putting pressure on offensively. We used a lot of guys on the mound, and they were fresh because our starting pitching this past weekend was really good in winning a road series.”

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7 SEC) outhit the Panthers (24-17, 10-8 SBC) 15-3 on Tuesday night at Foley Field. Georgia, which shares the No. 3 spot in the SEC with No. 19-ranked Auburn, is back in SEC action against No. 22-ranked LSU at 7:30 p.m on Friday. at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge (TV: SEC Network+).

The win could serve as a momentum boost for Georgia’s offense, which scored just seven total runs last weekend against Alabama. UGA will need all the help it can get with its toughest three-week stretch of the season on deck.

The Bulldogs play the No. 22-ranked Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend, host Vanderbilt next weekend, and play at No. 1-ranked Tennessee the week after.

UGA then wraps up its conference campaign against Missouri at home before the SEC Tournament starts three days later.

Georgia swept the two-game season series against Georgia State after beating the Panthers 10-3 five weeks ago.

The Bulldog pitching staff was dominant all day, allowing a combined three hits and nine walks for a run with 13 strikeouts.

