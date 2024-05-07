When you lose players as talented as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL, it’s fair to ask some questions about what a team has coming back on offense.

But the Georgia Bulldogs seem to ease some of those concerns coming out of spring practice.

In a recent article detailing overreactions for every top 25, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach explains why concerns about the Georgia offense are overstated.

“Georgia still has plenty of firepower returning and more talent coming this summer,” Schlabach said. “ (Carson) Beck should be even better in his second full season as a starter -- he’s trending as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas should emerge as go-to receivers after transferring to Georgia before the 2023 season, and Dillon Bell is a versatile playmaker as well. Miami transfer Colbie Young looked like a red-zone threat in the spring. Junior tight end Oscar Delp is another future NFL draft pick, and Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek will give Beck another proven target.”

Bowers was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 overall pick, while McConkey landed with the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 34.

Georgia did get a taste of what life would be like without either player in 2023, as both players battled injuries. That gave Bell, Lovett and Delp the chance to show what they could do.

Lovett seemed to take another big step forward in the spring game, where he caught 7 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

“I would say I’m probably, most of all, more comfortable, got more of the playbook, understanding the full meaning of the offensive scheme, runs, different type of blocks, situational football,” Lovett said earlier this spring. “So overall, I would say I’m more comfortable just with the whole scheme of things.”

Lovett is one of five transfer wide receivers the Bulldogs have brought in over the past two offseasons. While the Bulldogs haven’t wanted to build their entire team out of transfers, it’s clear the Bulldogs have a clear strategy in using the transfer portal to give Beck more options.

Of the three wide receivers Georgia imported this offseason, Miami transfer Colbie Young proved to be the quickest study. He caught 3 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the spring game.

“Colbie has factored in and made some plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Colbie’s made plays like that all spring. When you throw RaRa, Dillon, Arian, and Dom out there, it gives you, what they are is the bullies. They bully you on special teams. They lead, they show toughness. That’s usually your defensive back group. For us, right now it’s our wideouts.”

Last season, Georgia’s offense averaged 40.1 points per game. That was with a first-year starting quarterback and an injury-riddled group of skill players.

With more continuity and better injury luck, the Bulldogs could leave little doubt about how good their offense is.

Even in having to replace stars like Bowers and McConkey.