With its season on the line, Georgia ground out a 2-0 win over Texas Tuesday night to stave off elimination and move on to face Oklahoma again Wednesday at 7 p.m.

For the second time in three days, Georgia’s pitching staff completely shut down Texas’ lineup, led by the efforts of Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd.

The duo combined to shut out the Longhorns and racked up 12 strikeouts. In two games versus Texas, Georgia’s pitching staff gave up just one run and tallied 27 strikeouts.

Following the win, UGA coach Wes Johnson spoke to the media about the win and where the Bulldogs go moving forward.

Here is everything Johnson said.

Wes Johnson recaps Georgia baseball win over Texas

Opening statement:

“I thought it was a really good game tonight. Very entertaining. It was going to be tough to score, the conditions, the flags blowing in like they were. There were some balls hit really hard that I don’t know if they even got to the track. So you felt like it was going to be a pitching duel.

Their guy came out and was electric for four -- I think he may have had nine, 10 strikeouts through four. I can’t remember the exact number. We just told our guys we’ve got to keep battling. It’s going to be tough to score tonight on both sides.

I thought Dylan came out, got us off to a really good start. He had eight punches through four. And then what Justin Byrd was able to do to come in and just attack, attack the strike zone, force contact, force early swings on a night, like I say, when it’s really, really tough to score, is going to be the key to that.

And then as crazy as this sounds, we bunted tonight, I think that was our third true sacrifice on the year. It was just going to be that kind of night. And then we actually scored that second run on a ball that’s, I don’t know, 40 feet behind third on a tag play. So just proud our guys, the way we got in there and competed."

On being in a similar position to the 2023 LSU team...

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you go back. I mean, we lost a really close game. You know, you know, those games, all these games, you know, are still pretty vivid in your mind. And I think we lost, oh man, you just got me 4-3, 3-2, something like that, to Wake [Forest] in a very similar fashion as we lost last night. Came back, had to play another conference opponent in Tennessee, again, an elimination game. Was fortunate enough to, you know, to get that one like we did tonight. And yeah, so you draw on those experiences and, you know, just tell the guys that, yeah, it’s been done before. It’s not an impossible task, but you’re not going to, you’re not going to win three games or whatever by trying to do it in one. And so, you know, first step tonight was go out and play in a really tough conditions against a really, really good pitching staff. And, and so we got that one. And, you know, now tomorrow is just another day, man. We’re just going to come out. We get to play baseball again tomorrow and we get to play nine innings, man. So, you know, what more could you ask?”

On sending Ryan Black home in the seventh inning...

“Yeah, I think our third base coach Brock Bennett did a phenomenal job. You know, we had been talking in between innings about like, you’re going to have to be aggressive tonight and tonight and force some action because, like I say, the conditions and I think he did a phenomenal job. You know, when the two young men kind of collided, that’s when Ryan [Black] took off and and it gave us an opportunity to get there. If either one of them catch it clean and don’t collide and we go, we’re probably out.”

On Tre Phelps at the plate...

“Yeah. No, I thought he was pressing yesterday. I didn’t think he was pressing all day. You know, we did a lot of things this morning and at BP and then, you know, like I say, Tre’s a young man with every player’s different. They have a different personality. They play different. Some guys have to be very stoic and, you know, intense and some guys have to play really loose. And I thought Tre last night was trying to do too much. I thought, even though he struck out his first two times, guys, man, Luke [Harrison] was really good, man, for four innings, man. And so I didn’t think his swings were bad the first two at bats. I just thought Luke [Harrison] was good and executed some pitches into some spots. We had trouble hitting. So I wasn’t worried about Tre.

On Dylan Vigue pitching on this stage...

“Yeah, I mean, you always, when you recruit players, you know, I mean, everybody’s goal is to get here. So yeah, you envision that. I think that, gosh, we would be up here a long time if I talked about what I’ve seen from him from the portal till now. But biggest thing, I mean, is he talked about like, you know, sometimes players need belief and confidence and they need to know that no matter what, you’re going to believe in them. And when they can feel that, it frees them up instead of, you know, trying to make perfect pitches. And we’ve seen that from Dylan. You’ve seen him grow a lot this year and he’s had a couple hiccups in the road. Ball come back off his leg, had, you know, had some issues with his forearm cramping earlier in the year. And we, you know, we were real precaution at first and then obviously he was fine. And yeah, and so you look at the adversity he’s kind of dealt with a little bit this year. And then for him to kind of, we knew what he did tonight, you know, he was capable of doing all year”.

On the call to make a sacrifice bunt...

“First question, yeah. No, I mean, you just got... we practice bunting, I promise. We do, but you know, and so tonight it was like, and Kolby’s one of our better bunters. Um, and yeah, so we felt, we felt very confident with it.”

On if Joey Volchko can pitch on Thursday...

“As far as the next question, we got to win tomorrow to even get to Thursday. So I’m not even thinking about that. I’m thinking about who can we get tomorrow. Oklahoma’s a really, really good team and they got really good players. And so we’re going to have our hands full tomorrow.”

On getting 5 innings out of Justin Bryd...

“Oh, yeah. Anytime you get, you know, you fall into an elimination bracket, anytime you can say pitching is massive. And so when you look at that, you know, Justin being able to come in and attack the strike zone and finish that game out with length. Justin’s, you know, had length, thrown in games where he’s thrown multiple pitches. So I wasn’t worried about it. I think he only finished with like 62 pitches.”

On limiting the Texas offense...

“Yeah. I mean, it’s extremely important to, you know, when you play Texas, the way they run their offense to limit your walks and establish, you know, some kind of pitch for a first pitch strike. They do a good job over there of really punishing you if you walk hitters or you fall behind in the counts. And, you know, that was the, you know, the game plan obviously for us was, you know, attack the strike zone and do whatever we can to get that leadoff man out.