Georgia baseball looks to regain momentum, avoid sweep at Missouri

Georgia baseball postseason hopes could be on the line today in Missouri with the Bulldogs looking to avoid a sweep in an SEC Network televised game. A hot-hitting Tigers’ team has taken advantage of a faulty UGA bullpen and strong winds to take the first two games of the SEC series by counts of 13-4 and 14-12 entering today’s 1 p.m. game.

RELATED: Georgia evolves as one of SEC’s best baseball series, but Missouri test ahead The Bulldogs (28-23, 10-16 SEC) battled on Saturday before losing to Missouri (29-20, 8-18) in walk-off fashion, a gut-wrenching defeat that will test the team’s resiliency. Coach Scott Stricklin’s undermanned team — down its ace pitcher and top two catchers — had won 9 of 14 games entering the series and worked up to the No. 28 RPI in the nation despite playing the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule. The SEC is that deep, with five of the league’s teams ranked in the Top 10 in the nation, and yet, only four of the league’s 14 teams have a winning record in road games. Stricklin noted going to Missouri just how challenging the Tiger’s den might be on the heels of Missouri scoring 38 runs in a three-game series win over Ole Miss last weekend.

The Tigers’ bats have yet to cool off, and Georgia has not been able to keep up despite freshman phenom Charlie Condon expanding his SEC Freshman home run record, now up to 23. The road has been tough for most all SEC teams, with passionate fanbases seemingly helping to will their teams to home wins. Georgia, itself, has taken down three Top 20 teams in the friendly confines of Foley Field. The Bulldogs snapped Tennessee’s nine-game win streak last weekend, taking two of three from the Vols, and earlier this season swept the three-game series against No. 5 Arkansas. Georgia needs to salvage a win today and then take two of three from No. 2-ranked LSU at home in its regular-season SEC series finale to reposition itself for an NCAA tournament berth.

