Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin tests positive for COVID-19, to miss series against Tennessee

Georgia baseball will be without head baseball coach Scott Stricklin heading into its first SEC series of the year after Stricklin tested positive for COVID-19.

Stricklin is in isolation and no other player or coach has tested positive to this point. Associate head coach Scott Daeley takes over in Stricklin’s absence.

Georgia’s series against No. 10 Tennessee is still on, with the first pitch set for 6:02 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs are 13-3 on the year and enter the pivotal series on a six-game winning streak.

On Thursday the Georgia gymnastics team had to pull out of the SEC championships due to a positive test and subsequent quarantining. The Bulldogs are still expected to host the Athens regional of the NCAA championships on April 1-3, as the team is fully expected to recover by then.

