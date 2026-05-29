With rain looming heading into this weekend’s NCAA Athens Regional, Friday’s baseball game times will shift up to try and beat the inclement weather.

Georgia’s game vs. Long Island has shifted to 5:06 p.m., up from 7 p.m.

The first game of the day, Boston College-Liberty, will begin at 12:06 p.m.

Both games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+, with Foley Field gates opening one hour before first pitch.

No time changes have been announced for the rest of the weekend as of yet.

Here’s the current schedule for the rest of the Athens Regional, hosted by the No. 3 national seed Bulldogs:

Saturday

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, noon



Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3, noon



Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 5 p.m.

Monday (if necessary)

Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, TBA

Georgia baseball game time for NCAA tournament

The Georgia baseball game against Long Island is set for a 5:06 start time.

Georgia baseball TV network for NCAA tournament

The Georgia baseball game against Long Island will be broadcast on ESPN+. Dave Neal and Gordon Beckham will call the game.

The game will be broadcast on radio at 960 The Ref with Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston calling the game.

What Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson said about the Athens regional

On staying loose when you’re the favorite...

“It’s our game. . It’s really hard to get 27 outs. And and so, you know, our game typically is not one sided. There’s always a chance for a team to get back into a game or you you may go down early or whatever. I like the Florida game. You know, we just finished. I mean, you got to understand it’s still hard for them to get us out as it’s hard for us to get them out. And in teams who typically hit the panic button, it can spiral on them. And so we work a lot on that. We work. So playing loose is big for us.”

On the focus going into the NCAA tournament...

“Yeah, we’re just going to come out. You know, it’s still baseball, right? I mean, there’s just there’s a few more of this. There’s some cool banners hanging up now that say dirt, but we’re really turf. That’s OK. But yeah, no, we’re not going to make a bigger deal. I think that when when you add emotion to games, when you add a heightened awareness, players come in a little more tense, tend to panic a little more if things don’t go their way immediately out of the shoot. So our message has been real simple. We got another game right here at Foley Field. We know this field obviously extremely well. It’s about staying focused and getting 27 outs and having more runs on the scoreboard at the end of the night than they do.”

The biggest challenge for Long Island...

“Yeah, I they really I think they’ve got a really good offense. They still a lot of bases. You know, our league is more power. You don’t see a ton of guys mean outside. I mean, there’s obviously two or three teams getting into that in our league. But, you know, our league is designed around power. So you’ve got home runs. You’ve got big velocity, all of those things. You don’t see a ton of running like they do or even for that matter, Boston College. So, yeah, that’s that’s that’ll be the difference that we’ve had to work on a little more than we normally work on stuff during the week once we got our draw. So, yeah, they’re they’re really good offensively.”

What to expect from the Athens Regional