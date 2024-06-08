The Georgia Bulldogs host the NC State Wolfpack in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional, with game 1 at noon on Saturday.

UGA came of the Athens Regional undefeated, with a thrilling victory over in-state rival Georgia Tech to cap it off.

If the Bulldogs win the best-of-three series, they are headed to the College World Series in Omaha.

TV info for Georgia-NC State Super Regional games 1 and 2

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s games will be broadcast on ESPNU at noon.

Should the series go to a game 3 on Monday, the TV information will be released later.

Georgia-NC State score

To see the live score of all NCAA Super Regional baseball games, go to https://www.espn.com/college-baseball/scoreboard

Super Regional bracket, matchups

A live 2024 D-1 NCAA baseball tournament bracket can be found HERE. It is updated as teams advance.

A printable version can be found HERE.

The eight Super Regional matchups are:

Tennessee and Evansville



Florida State and UConn



Virginia and Kansas State



UNC and West Virginia



Texas A&M and Oregon



Clemson and Florida



Georgia and NC State



Kentucky and Oregon State

