The Georgia Bulldogs host the NC State Wolfpack in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional, with game 1 at noon on Saturday.

UGA came of the Athens Regional undefeated, with a thrilling victory over in-state rival Georgia Tech to cap it off.

If the Bulldogs win the best-of-three series, they are headed to the College World Series in Omaha.

TV info for Georgia-NC State Super Regional games 1 and 2

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s games will be broadcast on ESPNU at noon.

Should the series go to a game 3 on Monday, the TV information will be released later.

Georgia-NC State score

To see the live score of all NCAA Super Regional baseball games, go to https://www.espn.com/college-baseball/scoreboard

Super Regional bracket, matchups

A live 2024 D-1 NCAA baseball tournament bracket can be found HERE. It is updated as teams advance.

A printable version can be found HERE.

The eight Super Regional matchups are:

  • Tennessee and Evansville
  • Florida State and UConn
  • Virginia and Kansas State
  • UNC and West Virginia
  • Texas A&M and Oregon
  • Clemson and Florida
  • Georgia and NC State
  • Kentucky and Oregon State
  • Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch watches his home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    9 of 9
  • Georgia players celebrate with relief pitcher Leighton Finley (center right) after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    1 of 9
  • Georgia players pose for a team photo after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    2 of 9
  • Georgia players celebrate after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    3 of 9
  • Georgia players celebrate after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    4 of 9
  • Georgia fans react after shortstop Kolby Branch hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    5 of 9
  • Georgia fans react after shortstop Kolby Branch hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    6 of 9
  • Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch is congratulated by first baseman Corey Collins after hitting a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    7 of 9
  • Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch rounds first base after hitting a home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    8 of 9
  • Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch watches his home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against Georgia Tech during the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    9 of 9
  • Georgia players celebrate with relief pitcher Leighton Finley (center right) after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
    Photographer: Miguel Martinez
    1 of 9