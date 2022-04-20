Georgia baseball swept by Clemson for first time in five years

Georgia baseball gave up three home runs and was swept in its season series against Clemson for the first time since 2017. “We needed a shutdown inning after we tied it up in the fifth, and they came right back with two runs to take the lead and the momentum back,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’re down 4-0, and we come back and get four runs to tie it up. Then, they get a walk, a wild pitch and a two-out double and they’re back in front.”

Three of Georgia’s six hits came in the fifth. The other three all came in separate innings. UGA’s pitchers followed a similar trend Tuesday night. They had some strong moments in what was ultimately a rocky night for the staff. Garrett Brown looked the best he has since the opening weekend of SEC play. The redshirt sophomore allowed two hits and a walk for an earned run with four strikeouts. It was Brown’s first outing without allowing multiple runs since pitching 3.2 innings against Mississippi State on March 20. Chandler Marsh and Jack Gowen threw 2.2 combined scoreless innings with six strikeouts between them. Every other Georgia relief pitcher surrendered at least one earned run. UGA allowed more walks than it did hits. The long ball gave the Bulldogs the most trouble, though as five of Clemson’s eight runs came off its three homers.

Georgia’s relievers will get some help this weekend when their ace, Jonathan Cannon, returns to the rotation to start on Friday. If Georgia can get Brown, who was the team’s No. 3 starter for the lion’s share of the season, throwing well when Cannon returns, Stricklin’s pitching staff mayhem may begin to take shape. No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan, who missed three weeks of conference play, is getting more pitches to work with every weekend. Luke Wagner and Nolan Crisp have also shown prominence from the starting role in Cannon and Sullivan’s absence.

UGA News