Georgia left out of NCAA Baseball Tournament

During a game against Ole Miss at the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Wade)
Michael Wade
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia beat LSU on the baseball field, but the Bulldogs couldn’t beat out the Tigers for a spot in the 64-team NCAA tournament field.

UGA was listed as the third team out by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

The Bulldogs (31-25) finished the season squarely on the bubble but held some hope after beating the Tigers (34-22) in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament last week.

Georgia also had an impressive 3-4 record against No. 1-ranked teams this season, taking two of three from Vanderbilt in Nashville and notching a road win at No. 1-ranked Arkansas.

Eighth-year Georgia coach Stricklin said he felt the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win over LSU in the 8-9 game at the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met last Tuesday amounted to a play-in game for the winner.

RELATED: Georgia baseball tames Tigers, makes case for NCAA bid

But when the Bulldogs were eliminated by Ole Miss 4-0 last Thursday — only the third time this season they have been shut out — a bid was in doubt.

The day before, No. 1-ranked and eventual SEC tourney champ Arkansas had knocked UGA into the loser’s bracket with an 11-2 win.

Georgia was a regional host in the past two NCAA tournaments, earning a No. 7 seed in 2019 and a No. 9 seed in 2018. Prior to the 2018 tourney, UGA hadn’t made the field of 64 since 2011.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the nation when the 2020 season was suspended on account of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

New UGA athletic director Josh Brooks has confidence in the Bulldogs’ baseball future, extending Stricklin’s contract earlier this season.

RELATED: Josh Brooks extends Stricklin baseball contract

Georgia showed grit in staying in contention for the tournament after seeing four of its top five pitchers suffer season-ending injuries.

UGA News

NextGeorgia baseball eliminated from SEC tourney by Ole Miss, awaits...
Leave a Comment