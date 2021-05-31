Georgia left out of NCAA Baseball Tournament

UGA was listed as the third team out by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Georgia beat LSU on the baseball field, but the Bulldogs couldn’t beat out the Tigers for a spot in the 64-team NCAA tournament field.

The Bulldogs (31-25) finished the season squarely on the bubble but held some hope after beating the Tigers (34-22) in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament last week.

Georgia also had an impressive 3-4 record against No. 1-ranked teams this season, taking two of three from Vanderbilt in Nashville and notching a road win at No. 1-ranked Arkansas.

Eighth-year Georgia coach Stricklin said he felt the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win over LSU in the 8-9 game at the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met last Tuesday amounted to a play-in game for the winner.

RELATED: Georgia baseball tames Tigers, makes case for NCAA bid

But when the Bulldogs were eliminated by Ole Miss 4-0 last Thursday — only the third time this season they have been shut out — a bid was in doubt.

The day before, No. 1-ranked and eventual SEC tourney champ Arkansas had knocked UGA into the loser’s bracket with an 11-2 win.