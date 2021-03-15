Georgia sports roundup: Baseball set for SEC play, track and field enjoy successful NCAA championship

The Georgia baseball team will begin the gauntlet that is SEC conference play this weekend as the Bulldogs welcome the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers to Athens, Ga. for a three-game series this weekend.

The Bulldogs, while not ranked, have handled their business to start the reason, going 13-3. Georgia swept its series against Lipscomb this past weekend.

Georgia won the first two games thanks to dominant pitching, as Lipscomb did not score a run in either contest. Saturday starter Ryan Webb was strong once again, as he did not surrender a hit in the 6.0 innings he pitched. He did walk three batters but struck out seven.

Lipscomb did rally late on Sunday to force the final game of the series into extra innings. The Bulldogs were able to win it in the 12th inning thanks to a walk-off single from Connor Tate.

“To have some adversity, to have somethings not go your way and to also make mental mistake you can learn from–its a lot more fun to learn from your mistakes when you still win,” Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said after the win. “That’s what we did today.”

Prior to taking on Tennessee this weekend, Georgia will take on Wofford in Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday.

Men’s and Women’s track field shine at NCAA Indoor Championships

It was a very successful weekend for both the men’s and women’s track and field teams in Fayetteville, Ark.

The men’s team tied its best finish in school history with a third-place finish. Georgia scored 35 points, one point ahead of the Florida Gators. Two men took home national titles, with junior Karel Tilga winning the heptathlon and Matthew Boling taking first in the 200-meters.

Related: WATCH: Matthew Boling wins national championship with record-setting 200-meter sprint

The women’s team came in fifth place, also one point ahead of the Florida Gators. Sophomore Anna Hall finished second in the pentathlon and third in the high jump.

“Both of our teams came out today with some amazing performances, historic scores, blazing-fast times and two top-five finishes that add to our tradition finishing in the elite of the country,” Bulldog head coach Petros Kyprianou said. “I’m extremely proud of everyone that’s in Arkansas from our student-athletes to our staff. It take a great deal of organization, timing and precision to be consistent in one of the most detailed sports on the planet.”

Oregon won the men’s team title while Arkansas won on the women’s side.

Men’s Tennis sweeps Alabama and Auburn

The men’s tennis team bounced back from a 1-4 start to SEC play with weekend wins over Alabama and Auburn.

Both matches were tightly contested but the Bulldogs came away with a 4-3 win on Friday night against the Crimson Tide before beating Auburn by the same 4-3 margin on Sunday.

“Another fantastic effort by our squad,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Auburn played us very tough in singles and challenged us incredibly well. We have showed our toughness this weekend and that’s a good thing.”

With the two wins, Georgia now moves to 8-4 on the season with a 3-4 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs go out of conference this weekend but they will take on two top teams as they welcome No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 21 UCF to Athens on Friday and Sunday.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation