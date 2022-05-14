Georgia baseball counting on vets to show energy, avoid sweep at No. 1 Tennessee

But poise hasn’t been enough for the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs to find a victory against No. 1 Tennessee, and coach Scott Stricklin is calling on his team for more.

“That’s what I said, how are we going to show up tomorrow?” Stricklin said after Friday night’s 9-2 loss to the Vols.

“Are you going to show up and fight, or are you just going to wear it? That’s the challenge.”

Dropping the first two games of an SEC series isn’t something Stricklin and this group of Bulldogs have had to deal with this season.

It’s a savvy, experienced UGA lineup with seniors or graduate students in six of the nine spots in the batting order.

Stricklin is turning to sophomore Liam Sullivan with hopes the 6-foot-6 left-hander from Sandy Springs can keep the SEC’s top-hitting team in check long enough for UGA to score some runs.