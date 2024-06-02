The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team defeated UNC Wilmington Saturday night, advancing to the Athens Regional final on Sunday.

Georgia will play the winner of the Georgia Tech-UNC Wilmington game, set to take place at noon Sunday.

If Georgia loses on Sunday evening, there will be a rematch on Monday to decide the winner of the double-elimination regional.

How to watch the Georgia baseball game Sunday

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Live audio of the game will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com.

Weather forecast for Athens, Ga. Sunday

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms in Athens on Sunday afternoon and into the evening. As of Sunday morning, the highest chances for rain were for the mid-afternoon and later evening.

To see the latest forecast, for to https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/athens/30601/hourly-weather-forecast/328217

Tickets for the Athens regional

Tickets for Georgia’s game Sunday evening are sold out. However, there were several tickets available on third-party resale sites, such as Seat Geek and StubHub, as of Sunday morning.

To purchase tickets and check availability, go to https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/events/BBSINGLE

Georgia baseball score, NCAA baseball scores

To see the live score of every NCAA regional baseball game being played this weekend, go to https://www.espn.com/college-baseball/scoreboard