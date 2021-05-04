Georgia basketball adds junior college All-American sharpshooter Dalen Ridgnal

Ridgnal, a product of Rockhurst High School, in Kansas City, Mo., played in 60 games over the past two seasons, averaging 18.6 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from 3-point range. Ridgnal earned third-team All-American honors as a freshman. This year’s All-American team has yet to be named.

ATHENS — Georgia basketball got a commitment from Dalen Ridgnal, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing from Cowley (Junior) College in Arkansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Last season, Ridgnal, averaged 21.1 points per game and shot 38.7 from 3-point range and 83.7 parent from the free-throw line.

Ridgnal helped Cowley play in the NJCAA Division I national championship game last season, leading the team in scoring.

Cowley averaged 109 points per game last season, so Ridgnal is accustomed to the uptempo and high-paced style that Coach Tom Crean employs at Georgia.

Cowley is fifth incoming transfer:

Jabri Abdur-Harim (Virginia)

Noah Baumann (Southern Cal)

Braelen Bridges (Illinois-Chicago)