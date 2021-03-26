Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia basketball lands commit from 6-10 transfer from Illinois-Chicago

Georgia basketball appears to be on the verge of signing 6-foot-10 transfer Braelen Bridges from UIC.
UIC Sports photo
Mike Griffith

ATHENS — Braelen Bridges, a 6-foot-10, 225 post from the University of Illinois-Chicago, has committed to transfer and play basketball for Georgia per his Twitter account.

 

Bridges, originally from Union Grove High School in McDonough, played the past two years for the Flames including the 2019-20 season under current UGA assistant Steve McClain.

Bridges averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, playing 19.1 minutes per game and starting in three of the 18 contests in which he played.

The season before, Bridges started in all 34 games and averaged 8.4 points and 4.9 rebonds.

Bridges spent his first two years out of high school at Northwest Florida Junior College, playing 24 games as a freshman before sitting out his sophomore season.

Georgia, because of its uptempo style of play and lack of size in the paint, ranked 12th in the SEC in field goal percentage defense at 45.7 last season.

 

