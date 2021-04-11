Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia basketball brings home 6-7 Florida Atlantic grad transfer Jailyn Ingram

Georgia basketball looks to fill up Stegeman Coliseum again next season.
ATHENS — Georgia basketball has landed the potential impact scorer it needs in Florida Atlantic graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram, per the player’s Twitter account.

 


The 6-foot-7 Ingram led the Owls in scoring last season with 12.3 points per game, draining 45.9 percent of his 3-point shots. Ingram also made 72.4 percent of his free throws and averaged 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Ingram, from Morgan County High School in nearby Madison, will be using the COVID-provisioned extra year on eligibility granted by the NCAA. This will be his sixth season of college basketball

Georgia added 6-10 transfer Braelen Bridges from Illinois-Chicago earlier this offseason. Bridges, expected to be a graduate transfer, played his high school in McDonough, Ga. and averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds last season.

The Bulldogs are looking to replace two starters who transferred out, wing Tye Fagan (Ole Miss) and forward Toumani Camara (Dayton).

There are more than 1,000 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal — more than 25 percent of the Division I scholarship players.

 

